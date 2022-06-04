Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Sunday Picks – June 5th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew heads to the Flat turf meetings at Listowel and Musselburgh for two selections on Sunday, June 5th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

LISTOWEL 4.10

ELMOS FIRE (system – New Bay 3yos, recent run, top 3 finish last time out)

Three-year-old progeny of the sire New Bay often do well after a recent outing, with those returned to the track withing six weeks landing 38 of their 165 starts (23% strike-rate) for a profit of £16.79. Those who finished in the top three last time out won 31 of their 86 starts for a profit of £48.54. ELMOS FIRE, a close second at Killarney on May 17th, can go one better.

MUSSELBURGH 5.45

IMPROVISED (system – Ripon ‘flops’)

Ripon is a tricky track and plenty of fancied horses don’t handle the ridges/undulations. Those who finished fourth or worse in a Ripon handicap, when in the front two in the betting, often do well next time out if running on turf away from Ripon. Since the beginning of 2016, 47 of the 295 qualifiers have scored (16%) for a profit of £84.33 to a £1 level stake at SP. IMPROVISED bombed out at Ripon last time, finishing a 7-2 fourth of five, and could go well at a big price.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

Deposit £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets with SBK

This is how to get £30 in free bets with SBK:

Download SBK and sign up using promo code SBS22 Deposit at least £10 using a Debit Card card or Trustly Receive £30 in free bets that can be used on any SBK market

Full Terms and Conditions

Deposit at least £10 in a single amount to get £30 in free bets. Free bets will appear in your promo balance, have no monetary value and are non-withdrawable. These can be placed on all sports in denominations of £10, £20 or £30.

If your free bet is settled as a win, the winnings will be added to your withdrawal balance. Should a free bet be used on a selection that has been voided, then the stake will be returned. Free bets that haven’t been used expire 90 days after they being credited.

This promotion is only open to new users making their first deposit by Devut card or Trustly. Deposits via Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or a virtual/prepaid card include Monzo won’t qualify.

Offer limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer. The offer can only be redeemed by residents of UK, Ireland and Malta only, who sign up and deposit between 17:45 GMT on 18th March, 2022 and 16:00 BST on 10th June 2022.

Related