The Hero World Challenge is right around the corner which means the one and only Tiger Woods is just inches away from his return to the professional scene. Here, we have detailed the tournament’s history and past winners, as well as prize money and field for 2023.

If you’re not familiar with the upcoming Hero World Challenge, we’ve got everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 edition which begins this week.

The tournament is hosted by 15-time major champion and one of the best golfers of all time, Tiger Woods. It takes place each December in the Bahamas.

It features a small number (20) of top-ranked professionals from the PGA Tour and is a benefit for the Tiger Woods Foundation.

Golf betting sites have priced Viktor Hovland as the +375 favorite, with Scottie Scheffler (+475), Collin Morikawa (+750), Max Homa (+800) and Justin Thomas (+1400) also in contention.

Hero World Challenge History

The Hero World Challenge was established in 2000 and had a 16-man field, made up of Woods, the top 11 players from the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and four sponsors exemptions chosen by the Tiger Woods Foundation.

In 2008, the field size was increased to 18 – consisting of the most recent winners of the four major PGA tournaments (The Masters, PGA Championship, US Open and The Open), the top 11 from the OWGR, the defending champion and two exemptions selected by the foundation.

In 2021, it was increased for a second time to 20 players. The winner of The Players Championship now receives an automatic invitation, whilst the rest of the field selection stayed the same.

The inaugural event in January 2000 was played at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. From December 2000 to 2013, it was held at Sherwood Country Club in California.

The 2014 edition was played at Isleworth Country Club in Florida before being moved for a final time to the Albany development in the Bahamas in 2015 where it has remained ever since.

Hero World Challenge Past Winners

Here is a full list of every Hero World Challenge winner since 2000:

2000 (January): Tom Lehman -13

2000 (December): Davis Love III -22

2001: Tiger Woods -15

2002: Padraig Harrington -20

2003: Davis Love III -11

2004: Tiger Woods -16

2005: Luke Donald -16

2006: Tiger Woods -16

2007: Tiger Woods -22

2008: Vijay Singh -11

2009: Jim Furyk -13

2010: Graeme McDowell -16

2011: Tiger Woods -10

2012: Graeme McDowell -17

2013: Zach Johnson -13

2014: Jordan Spieth -26

2015: Bubba Watson -25

2016: Hideki Matsuyama -18

2017: Rickie Fowler -18

2018: Jon Rahm -20

2019: Henrik Stenson -18

2021: Viktor Hovland -18

2022: Viktor Hovland -16

Hero World Challenge Prize Money

Prize money won by any players at the Hero World Challenge is not included in money rankings on any of the globe’s professional golf tours, but it is recognised as an unofficial money event by the PGA Tour. It has offered OWGR ranking points since 2009.

In 2007, the prize fund was $5.75 million. In 2014, the winner’s share was $1 million and the total purse was $3.5 million, but any winnings are usually donated to the Tiger Woods Foundation.

The 2023 event sees an increased purse of $4.5 million, with again a $1 million prize for the champion.

Hero World Challenge Full Field