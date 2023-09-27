Golf

Where Is The Next Ryder Cup Being Held? 2025 Ryder Cup Golf Course

Andy Newton
Sports Editor
ryder cup bethpage black

The 2023 Ryder Cup will be staged at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, but where is the next Ryder Cup being held? We take a look ahead the coming years and just which golf course has been selected to host the 2025 Ryder Cup.

It’s Off To New York For Ryder Cup 2025 (Bethpage Black Course)

The Bethpage Black Course, in Farmingdale, New York will be the venue for the 2025 Ryder Cup.

This will be the 45th Ryder Cup and it will be the 23rd time the event has been held in the USA.

Bethpage Black Course is a public golf course situated on Long Island, New York and was designed by Joseph H. Burbeck back in 1936.

Bethpage Black Course Is One Of The Hardest Golf Courses In America

There are five courses at Bethpage, but the ‘Black Course’ is deemed the hardest of the lot and in the past has hosted the US Open (2002 & 2009) and PGA Championship (2019).

In 2020, the Bethpage Black Course was also listed as the hardest golf course (from 50) in the US.

The 2025 Ryder Cup will be the first time it’s been held at Bethpage Black Course.

Former World Number One Brooks Koepka Holds The Bethpage Black Course Record

The current course record at the Bethpage Black Course, after shooting a 63 at the 2019 PGA Championship, is held by the former world number one and now LIV golfer Brooks Koepka.

Bethpage Black Course Info

  • Par: 71
  • Distance: 7,468 yards
  • Location: Farmingdale, New York
  • Established: 1936
  • Course Record: Brooks Koepka (63, 2019)

RELATED: 2023 Ryder Cup Dates, Schedule, Tee Times & Teams: All You Need To Know About The 44th Ryder Cup

WATCH: Every Hole at The Bethpage Black Course

Ryder Cup Future Venues

See below the list of venues for the upcoming Ryder Cups.

  • 2025 (45th): USA, Bethpage Black Course, New York
  • 2027 (46th): Europe, Adare Manor, Ireland
  • 2029 (47th): USA, Hazeltine National Golf Club, Minnesota
  • 2031 (48th): Europe, Not Yet Announced
  • 2033 (49th): USA, Olympic Club, California
  • 2035 (50th: Europe, Not Yet Announced
  • 2037 (51st): USA, Congressional County Club, Maryland

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
Andy Newton

