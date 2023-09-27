The 2023 Ryder Cup will be staged at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, but where is the next Ryder Cup being held? We take a look ahead the coming years and just which golf course has been selected to host the 2025 Ryder Cup.

It’s Off To New York For Ryder Cup 2025 (Bethpage Black Course)

The Bethpage Black Course, in Farmingdale, New York will be the venue for the 2025 Ryder Cup.

This will be the 45th Ryder Cup and it will be the 23rd time the event has been held in the USA.

Bethpage Black Course is a public golf course situated on Long Island, New York and was designed by Joseph H. Burbeck back in 1936.

Bethpage Black Course Is One Of The Hardest Golf Courses In America

There are five courses at Bethpage, but the ‘Black Course’ is deemed the hardest of the lot and in the past has hosted the US Open (2002 & 2009) and PGA Championship (2019).

In 2020, the Bethpage Black Course was also listed as the hardest golf course (from 50) in the US.

The 2025 Ryder Cup will be the first time it’s been held at Bethpage Black Course.

Former World Number One Brooks Koepka Holds The Bethpage Black Course Record

The current course record at the Bethpage Black Course, after shooting a 63 at the 2019 PGA Championship, is held by the former world number one and now LIV golfer Brooks Koepka.

Bethpage Black Course Info

Par: 71

Distance: 7,468 yards

Location: Farmingdale, New York

Established: 1936

Course Record: Brooks Koepka (63, 2019)

RELATED: 2023 Ryder Cup Dates, Schedule, Tee Times & Teams: All You Need To Know About The 44th Ryder Cup

WATCH: Every Hole at The Bethpage Black Course

Ryder Cup Future Venues

See below the list of venues for the upcoming Ryder Cups.

2025 (45th): USA, Bethpage Black Course, New York

2027 (46th): Europe, Adare Manor, Ireland

2029 (47th): USA, Hazeltine National Golf Club, Minnesota

2031 (48th): Europe, Not Yet Announced

2033 (49th): USA, Olympic Club, California

2035 (50th: Europe, Not Yet Announced

2037 (51st): USA, Congressional County Club, Maryland

Other Content You May Like