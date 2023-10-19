Zozo Championship Round 2 Tee Times, Leaderboard, & Standings

The 2023 Zozo Championship continues on Thursday with Round 2 from Accordia Narashino Country Club.
It’s a strong field in Japan with some of the world’s top players making the trip across the globe to play at Narashino. The first round ended with Collin Morikawa on top leading the field at 6-under par.
The action continues tonight as groups begin to tee off at 7:45 p.m. ET.
Zozo Championship Round 1 Leaderboard
The Zozo Championship won’t have a cut, so every player in the field will be competing in all four rounds this weekend.
In this format, anything could happen and everyone in the field has a chance until the very last day. As many fans know, anything is always possible in golf and the unpredictability of the Accordia Narashino Country Club may cause unforced errors, which should add to the excitement in the later rounds.
The first round went to Collin Morikawa, who was the Round 1 leader after the first 18 holes. He leads by one stroke at 6-under par with five players behind him tied for second place on the leaderboard. Eric Cole and Nicolai Hojgaard are among the players in that group. Along with Robby Shelton, Emiliano Grillo, and Mikumu Horikawa.
Xander Schauffele, Joel Dahmen, Sahith Theegala, Keegan Bradley, and Sungjae Im are still all in the mix at 3-under par, good for T8 through 18 holes.
Check out the Zozo Championship standings after round 1 below.
|POS
|PLAYER
|TOTAL
|ROUND 1
|1
|Collin Morikawa
|-6
|-6
|T2
|Robby Shelton
|-5
|-5
|T2
|Mikumu Horikawa
|-5
|-5
|T2
|Eric Cole
|-5
|-5
|T2
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|-5
|-5
|T2
|Emiliano Grillo
|-5
|-5
|7
|Zac Blair
|-4
|-4
|T8
|Satoshi Kodaira
|-3
|-3
|T8
|Joel Dahmen
|-3
|-3
|T8
|Xander Schauffele
|-3
|-3
|T8
|Will Gordon
|-3
|-3
|T8
|Sahith Theegala
|-3
|-3
|T8
|Sungjae Im
|-3
|-3
|T8
|Cam Davis
|-3
|-3
|T8
|Keegan Bradley
|-3
|-3
|T8
|Andrew Novak
|-3
|-3
|T17
|Aaron Baddeley
|-2
|-2
|T17
|Ryo Ishikawa
|-2
|-2
|T17
|K.H. Lee
|-2
|-2
|T17
|Justin Lower
|-2
|-2
|T17
|Justin Suh
|-2
|-2
|T17
|Beau Hossler
|-2
|-2
|T17
|Young-han Song
|-2
|-2
|T17
|Nick Taylor
|-2
|-2
|T17
|Tom Hoge
|-2
|-2
|T26
|Yuki Inamori
|-1
|-1
|T26
|Harry Hall
|-1
|-1
|T26
|Matt Wallace
|-1
|-1
|T26
|Cameron Champ
|-1
|-1
|T26
|Keith Mitchell
|-1
|-1
|T26
|Takumi Kanaya
|-1
|-1
|T26
|Kevin Yu
|-1
|-1
|T26
|S.H. Kim
|-1
|-1
|T26
|Ryo Hisatsune
|-1
|-1
|T26
|J.J. Spaun
|-1
|-1
|T26
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-1
|-1
|T26
|Taylor Montgomery
|-1
|-1
|T26
|Min Woo Lee
|-1
|-1
|T26
|Ryutaro Nagano
|-1
|-1
|T40
|David Lingmerth
|E
|E
|T40
|Callum Tarren
|E
|E
|T40
|Mackenzie Hughes
|E
|E
|T40
|Lee Hodges
|E
|E
|T40
|Adam Scott
|E
|E
|T40
|Mark Hubbard
|E
|E
|T40
|Matt NeSmith
|E
|E
|T40
|Shugo Imahira
|E
|E
|T40
|Ben Griffin
|E
|E
|T40
|Kaito Onishi
|E
|E
|T40
|Davis Riley
|E
|E
|T40
|Michael Kim
|E
|E
|T40
|David Lipsky
|E
|E
|T53
|Taiga Semikawa
|1
|1
|T53
|Akshay Bhatia
|1
|1
|T53
|Taylor Moore
|1
|1
|T53
|Kurt Kitayama
|1
|1
|T53
|Kensei Hirata
|1
|1
|T53
|Hayden Buckley
|1
|1
|T53
|Nick Hardy
|1
|1
|T53
|Rickie Fowler
|1
|1
|T61
|Brandon Wu
|2
|2
|T61
|Nate Lashley
|2
|2
|T61
|Sam Stevens
|2
|2
|T61
|Vincent Norrman
|2
|2
|T61
|Sam Ryder
|2
|2
|T61
|Dylan Wu
|2
|2
|T67
|Adam Svensson
|3
|3
|T67
|Adam Schenk
|3
|3
|T67
|Austin Eckroat
|3
|3
|T67
|Aguri Iwasaki
|3
|3
|T67
|Aaron Rai
|3
|3
|T67
|Alex Noren
|3
|3
|T67
|Tyson Alexander
|3
|3
|T67
|Ben Taylor
|3
|3
|T67
|Keita Nakajima
|3
|3
|T76
|Thomas Detry
|4
|4
|T76
|Trevor Werbylo
|4
|4
|78
|Garrick Higgo
|12
|12
Zozo Championship Round 2 Tee Times
The field will be teeing off in Japan which means there will primetime golf for fans in North America. Round 2 of the Zozo Championship will begin tonight at 7:45 p.m. ET.
The groups remain the same as Round 1 but their times have adjusted. The first group to tee off is Ben Griffin, Justin Suh, and Kensei Hirata on Thursday night.
The last group to tee off in Round 2 features Aaron Rai, Dylan Wu, and Trevor Werbylo at 9:57 p.m. ET.
Check out the Zozo Championship Round 2 tee times below.
|Tee Times (ET)
|Group
|7:45 p.m.
|Ben Griffin, Justin Suh, Kensei Hirata
|7:45 p.m.*
|Alex Noren, Tyson Alexander, Shugo Imahira
|7:56 p.m.
|Hayden Buckley, Ben Taylor, Young-han Song
|7:56 p.m.*
|Beau Hossler, Nicolai Hojgaard, Ryo Hisatsune
|8:07 p.m.
|Nick Taylor, J.J. Spaun, Tom Hoge
|8:07 p.m.*
|Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im, Kaito Onishi
|8:18 p.m.
|Emiliano Grillo, Davis Riley, Garrick Higgo
|8:18 p.m.*
|Vincent Norrman, Nick Hardy, Cam Davis
|8:29 p.m.
|Michael Kim, Sam Ryder, Dylan Wu
|8:29 p.m.*
|Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama
|8:40 p.m.
|David Lipsky, Andrew Novak, Ryataro Nagano
|8:40 p.m.*
|Taylor Montgomery, Min Woo Lee, Keita Nakajima
|8:51 p.m.
|Satoshi Kodaira, Zac Blair, Harry Hall
|8:51 p.m.*
|David Lingmerth, Callum Tarren, Yuki Inamori
|9:02 p.m.
|Brandon Wu, Thomas Detry, Taiga Semikawa
|9:02 p.m.*
|Aaron Baddeley, Robby Shelton, Mikumu Horikawa
|9:13 p.m.
|Akshay Bhatia, Cameron Champ, Ryo Ishikawa
|9:13 p.m.*
|Matt Wallace, Mackenzie Hughes, Joel Dahmen
|9:24 p.m.
|K.H. Lee, Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott
|9:24 p.m.*
|Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson, Adam Schenk
|9:35 p.m.
|Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama, Xander Schauffele
|9:35 p.m.*
|Nate Lashley, Keith Mitchell, Austin Eckroat
|9:46 p.m.
|Eric Cole, Will Gordon, Takumi Kanaya
|9:46 p.m.*
|Mark Hubbard, Matt NeSmith, Aguri Iwasaki
|9:57 p.m.
|S.H. Kim, Sam Stevens, Justin Lower
|9:57 p.m.*
|Aaron Rai, Kevin Yu, Trevor Werbylo
*Denotes Tee off from Hole. 10
Golf Betting Guides You May Like
- Best Golf Betting Apps 2023 – Discover Top-rated Betting Apps for Golf Ranked & Reviewed.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites Review – Compare Best Offshore Sports Betting Sites.
- Best Bitcoin Betting Sites – Compare Top Sportsbooks that Accept Bitcoin.
- Best New Sports Betting Sites Review – Discover Top 10 New Sportsbooks in USA Ranked.
- Best Online Gambling Sites 2023 – Best Gambling Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.