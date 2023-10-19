Zozo Championship Round 2 Tee Times, Leaderboard, & Standings

The 2023 Zozo Championship continues on Thursday with Round 2 from Accordia Narashino Country Club.

It’s a strong field in Japan with some of the world’s top players making the trip across the globe to play at Narashino. The first round ended with Collin Morikawa on top leading the field at 6-under par.

The action continues tonight as groups begin to tee off at 7:45 p.m. ET.

Zozo Championship Round 1 Leaderboard

The Zozo Championship won’t have a cut, so every player in the field will be competing in all four rounds this weekend.

In this format, anything could happen and everyone in the field has a chance until the very last day. As many fans know, anything is always possible in golf and the unpredictability of the Accordia Narashino Country Club may cause unforced errors, which should add to the excitement in the later rounds.

The first round went to Collin Morikawa, who was the Round 1 leader after the first 18 holes. He leads by one stroke at 6-under par with five players behind him tied for second place on the leaderboard. Eric Cole and Nicolai Hojgaard are among the players in that group. Along with Robby Shelton, Emiliano Grillo, and Mikumu Horikawa.

Xander Schauffele, Joel Dahmen, Sahith Theegala, Keegan Bradley, and Sungjae Im are still all in the mix at 3-under par, good for T8 through 18 holes.

Check out the Zozo Championship standings after round 1 below.

POS PLAYER TOTAL ROUND 1 1 Collin Morikawa -6 -6 T2 Robby Shelton -5 -5 T2 Mikumu Horikawa -5 -5 T2 Eric Cole -5 -5 T2 Nicolai Hojgaard -5 -5 T2 Emiliano Grillo -5 -5 7 Zac Blair -4 -4 T8 Satoshi Kodaira -3 -3 T8 Joel Dahmen -3 -3 T8 Xander Schauffele -3 -3 T8 Will Gordon -3 -3 T8 Sahith Theegala -3 -3 T8 Sungjae Im -3 -3 T8 Cam Davis -3 -3 T8 Keegan Bradley -3 -3 T8 Andrew Novak -3 -3 T17 Aaron Baddeley -2 -2 T17 Ryo Ishikawa -2 -2 T17 K.H. Lee -2 -2 T17 Justin Lower -2 -2 T17 Justin Suh -2 -2 T17 Beau Hossler -2 -2 T17 Young-han Song -2 -2 T17 Nick Taylor -2 -2 T17 Tom Hoge -2 -2 T26 Yuki Inamori -1 -1 T26 Harry Hall -1 -1 T26 Matt Wallace -1 -1 T26 Cameron Champ -1 -1 T26 Keith Mitchell -1 -1 T26 Takumi Kanaya -1 -1 T26 Kevin Yu -1 -1 T26 S.H. Kim -1 -1 T26 Ryo Hisatsune -1 -1 T26 J.J. Spaun -1 -1 T26 Hideki Matsuyama -1 -1 T26 Taylor Montgomery -1 -1 T26 Min Woo Lee -1 -1 T26 Ryutaro Nagano -1 -1 T40 David Lingmerth E E T40 Callum Tarren E E T40 Mackenzie Hughes E E T40 Lee Hodges E E T40 Adam Scott E E T40 Mark Hubbard E E T40 Matt NeSmith E E T40 Shugo Imahira E E T40 Ben Griffin E E T40 Kaito Onishi E E T40 Davis Riley E E T40 Michael Kim E E T40 David Lipsky E E T53 Taiga Semikawa 1 1 T53 Akshay Bhatia 1 1 T53 Taylor Moore 1 1 T53 Kurt Kitayama 1 1 T53 Kensei Hirata 1 1 T53 Hayden Buckley 1 1 T53 Nick Hardy 1 1 T53 Rickie Fowler 1 1 T61 Brandon Wu 2 2 T61 Nate Lashley 2 2 T61 Sam Stevens 2 2 T61 Vincent Norrman 2 2 T61 Sam Ryder 2 2 T61 Dylan Wu 2 2 T67 Adam Svensson 3 3 T67 Adam Schenk 3 3 T67 Austin Eckroat 3 3 T67 Aguri Iwasaki 3 3 T67 Aaron Rai 3 3 T67 Alex Noren 3 3 T67 Tyson Alexander 3 3 T67 Ben Taylor 3 3 T67 Keita Nakajima 3 3 T76 Thomas Detry 4 4 T76 Trevor Werbylo 4 4 78 Garrick Higgo 12 12

Zozo Championship Round 2 Tee Times

The field will be teeing off in Japan which means there will primetime golf for fans in North America. Round 2 of the Zozo Championship will begin tonight at 7:45 p.m. ET.

The groups remain the same as Round 1 but their times have adjusted. The first group to tee off is Ben Griffin, Justin Suh, and Kensei Hirata on Thursday night.

The last group to tee off in Round 2 features Aaron Rai, Dylan Wu, and Trevor Werbylo at 9:57 p.m. ET.

Check out the Zozo Championship Round 2 tee times below.

Tee Times (ET) Group 7:45 p.m. Ben Griffin, Justin Suh, Kensei Hirata 7:45 p.m.* Alex Noren, Tyson Alexander, Shugo Imahira 7:56 p.m. Hayden Buckley, Ben Taylor, Young-han Song 7:56 p.m.* Beau Hossler, Nicolai Hojgaard, Ryo Hisatsune 8:07 p.m. Nick Taylor, J.J. Spaun, Tom Hoge 8:07 p.m.* Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im, Kaito Onishi 8:18 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Davis Riley, Garrick Higgo 8:18 p.m.* Vincent Norrman, Nick Hardy, Cam Davis 8:29 p.m. Michael Kim, Sam Ryder, Dylan Wu 8:29 p.m.* Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama 8:40 p.m. David Lipsky, Andrew Novak, Ryataro Nagano 8:40 p.m.* Taylor Montgomery, Min Woo Lee, Keita Nakajima 8:51 p.m. Satoshi Kodaira, Zac Blair, Harry Hall 8:51 p.m.* David Lingmerth, Callum Tarren, Yuki Inamori 9:02 p.m. Brandon Wu, Thomas Detry, Taiga Semikawa 9:02 p.m.* Aaron Baddeley, Robby Shelton, Mikumu Horikawa 9:13 p.m. Akshay Bhatia, Cameron Champ, Ryo Ishikawa 9:13 p.m.* Matt Wallace, Mackenzie Hughes, Joel Dahmen 9:24 p.m. K.H. Lee, Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott 9:24 p.m.* Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson, Adam Schenk 9:35 p.m. Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama, Xander Schauffele 9:35 p.m.* Nate Lashley, Keith Mitchell, Austin Eckroat 9:46 p.m. Eric Cole, Will Gordon, Takumi Kanaya 9:46 p.m.* Mark Hubbard, Matt NeSmith, Aguri Iwasaki 9:57 p.m. S.H. Kim, Sam Stevens, Justin Lower 9:57 p.m.* Aaron Rai, Kevin Yu, Trevor Werbylo

*Denotes Tee off from Hole. 10

Golf Betting Guides You May Like