Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of one of the most popular and in-form players on the PGA Tour – Max Homa. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals.

Max Homa Net Worth Hits $5 Million

Max Homa embarks on his debut at the Ryder Cup this week, teeing it up for the first time for Team USA in Rome, Italy. He is a player in-form and is one of the most consistent performers on the PGA Tour right now. Homa is set to compete this week at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.

Going into another compelling golfing week, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Max Homa’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. Max Homa’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $5 million.

The 32-year-old is worth an absolute fortune and is one of the biggest names in the sport of golf. The California golfing sensation has won multiple tournaments in recent years, including six wins on the PGA Tour.

Golf Monthly now estimates his net worth to be at least $5 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Homa has had an outstanding career so far, and looks to make an impressive start to life as a Ryder Cup player this week in the 44th biennial USA vs Europe golf event.

Since winning his maiden PGA Tour tournament just four years ago, Homa has earned tens of millions of dollars. More about Homa’s career earnings later in this article.

Homa’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures off the golf course too. His other main earners off the golf course comes through his various endorsements. Again, more on that later.

The career of the Arizona resident has been an incredibly successful one thusfar and will continue in an upwards trajectory for years to come. Homa is a fan-favorite as well as being a world class golfer. Not only is he insanely talented at golf, but he is also an extremely wealthy man.

Max Homa net worth figure according to golfmonthly.com

Max Homa Career Earnings

Year Earnings 2023 $14,205,517 2022 $11,149,842 2021 $3,448,578 2020 $1,593,056 2019 $2,133,606 2018 N/A 2017 $18,008 2016 N/A 2015 $380,339 2014 $195,924

Figures courtesy of pgatour.com

Ever since Max Homa turned professional, he has had a meteoric rise to the top of the sport. Particularly in the last two years. His first win came at the Wells Fargo Championship back in 2019, his first of six career PGA Tour victories. The 1990-born golfing superstar has really began to pick up his game in terms of wins in recent years.

Now, in 2023, Max Homa seems to be in strong form and is one of the most in-form players in the 2023 USA Ryder Cup team. According to the Official World Golf Rankings, Homa is ranked as the seventh best golfer in the world. In the 2022/23 season, Homa won the Farmers Insurance Open, as well as boasting several Top 5 finishes. He also won a whopping $14m+ this calendar year in prize money.

Forgetting off the course earnings for a minute, purely just on the PGA Tour, Max Homa has earned $23,610,869 according to pgatour.com. If his career continues on the trajectory it is going right now, he will almost certainly continue to rise up those rankings and could even climb into to Top 50 very soon.

The career earnings don’t stop there though for Max Homa. According to spotrac.com, Homa’s career earnings in total equates to over $33 million. As mentioned, his official pay-outs are somewhere in the region of $23.5 million, but he has earned over $9 million more than that in total.

Homa’s most successful year to date in terms of career earnings was indeed this year. The American golf star has earned $14,205,517 so far in 2023. Homa also earned somewhere in the region of $11 million in 2022, his second most successful year to date in terms of earnings. This is due to the fact he won two events, including the Rocket Mortgage Classic and the Fortinet Championship.

More about Homa’s off the course earnings next.

Max Homa Endorsement & Sponsorship Deals

Another reason that Max Homa has a net worth of $5 million and has earned upward of $33 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

Homa is heavily endorsed by several huge global companies and is paid millions each year to promote their brand. The Team USA Presidents Cup star is sponsored by the likes of Burn & Wilcox, Five9, X-Golf, Celebrity Greens, Fortinet, Wells Fargo, Mastercard and ADP. His biggest sponsor are Titleist.

As such a marketable and likeable player and person, Homa has a range of sponsors at the moment. Homa uses a full bag of Titleist clubs at the moment including Vokey wedges, Scotty Cameron putter, and a Titleist golf ball. He also wears FootJoy golf shoes and apparel as well.

All in all with these various sponsors combined, Max Homa is sure to earn a few million dollars each year. An official figure is unknown, but it is sure to be in the single-figure millions (source: golfmonthly.com).

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings on the golf course are all huge factors in the growth of Max Homa’s net worth.

