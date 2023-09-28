Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of former Masters champion, former world number one and multiple major winner, Jordan Spieth. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsements.

Jordan Spieth Net Worth Surpasses $110 Million Mark

Jordan Spieth embarks on his fifth Ryder Cup for Team USA this weekend in Rome. Arguably one of the best golfers in the world right now, Spieth is set to compete this week at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in the Italian countryside.

Going into another compelling golfing week, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Jordan Spieth’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. Jordan Spieth’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $110 million.

The 30-year-old is worth an absolute fortune and is one of the biggest names in the sport of golf. The Texas native has won multiple tournaments all around the world since turning pro back in 2012, including three major championships.

Sportskeeda now estimates his net worth to be at least $110 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Spieth took the golfing world by storm when he shot onto the scene around a decade ago now. He quickly propelled to world number one in the Official World Golf Rankings and was in contention almost every week.

Since winning his maiden golf tournament back in July 2013, Spieth has earned hundreds of millions of dollars. More about Spieth’s career earnings later in this article.

Spieth’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures off the golf course too. His other main earners off the golf course comes through his various endorsements. Again, more on that later.

If the 1993-born golfing juggernaut has a strong week this week, his net worth could rise once more. The career of the three-time major winner has been an incredibly successful one thusfar. It’s far from over too as Spieth aims to cement his legacy in the golfing history books.

Jordan Spieth net worth figure according to sportskeeda.com

Jordan Spieth Career Earnings

Year Earnings 2023 $7,875,044 2022 $14,943,443 2021 $11,967,982 2020 $1,244,146 2019 $2,124,192 2018 $3,006,036 2017 $9,573,033 2016 $5,713,470 2015 $13,030,465 2014 $4,448,248 2013 $3,879,820

Figures courtesy of pgatour.com

Ever since Jordan Spieth turned professional, he has had a meteoric rise to the very pinnacle of the sport. His first win came at the John Deere Classic back in 2013, his first of 16 career victories. Not only that, but Spieth had already won three major championships by the time he was 23-years-old. Quite a remarkable feat.

Now, this year, Spieth had several Top 10’s on the PGA Tour, as well as earning upward of $7.5 million so far this year. In terms of monetary gains, 2023 has been the fifth most successful year as a professional golfer.

Forget off the course earnings for a minute, purely just on the PGA Tour, Jordan Spieth has earned $60,009,379 according to pgatour.com. This puts Spieth at number seven on the PGA Tour career earnings list of all time. He will almost certainly continue to rise up those rankings the longer his career goes on.

The career earnings don’t stop there thought for the Dallas man. According to spotrac.com, Spieth’s career earnings in total equates to over $77.5 million. As mentioned, his official pay-outs are somewhere in the region of $60 million, but he has earned roughly $17.5 million more than that in total.

Spieth’s most successful year to date in terms of career earnings in 2022, warning somewhere in the region of $15 million. However, in terms of actual achievement, Spieth’s most successful year on the golf course was back in 2015 when he won The Masters and the US Open.

More about Spieth’s off the course earnings next.

Jordan Spieth Endorsement & Sponsorship Deals

Another reason that Jordan Spieth has a net worth of over $110 million and has earned upward of $77.5 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

His main sponsor are sportswear brand Under Armour. Spieth has been an Under Armour athlete since he began competing professionally in 2012. As part of his endorsement agreement with the company, he is permitted to compete on the course while sporting Under Armour gear.

Since 2013, Spieth has also served as an ambassador for the Rolex brand and sports their watches both on and off the golf course. These are his main two sponsors, but he he also has endorsement deals with AT&T, NetJets, Perfect Sense, Titleist, Wheaties and SuperStroke.

As previously mentioned, Under Armour are Jordan Spieth’s main sponsor. It is unknown exactly how much Spieth is paid by Under Armour, but in total he is rumoured to rake in just under $30 million in endorsements each year (source: sportspromedia.com).

On his sponsorship deal with Under Armour, Spieth has stayed loyal to them when the took a gamble on him at the beginning of his career. This is what he had to say on being an Under Armour athlete:

“Under Armour took a chance on me. I was just leaving school and I didn’t have a PGA Tour status, which in golf means everything.

“I’m always trying to just push myself and get one per cent better each day.”

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings on the golf course are all huge factors in the growth of Spieth’s net worth.

Be sure to claim the various golf betting offers and golf free bets available on the SportsLens site for all of the biggest golf tournaments around the world.

Other Content You May Like