Ahead of his Ryder Cup debut this year in the 2023 tournament in Rome, Italy, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of reigning US Open champion, Wyndham Clark. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals.

Wyndham Clark Net Worth Estimated At $6 Million

Wyndham Clark is one of the biggest names in the sport of golf right now. Not only is the American an extremely popular golfer, but he has also become a serial winner. 2023 was certainly a breakout year for Clark, who won his first PGA Tour event in May, before following that up with a major championship victory a month later at the 2023 US Open.

The 29-year-old has become a huge force on the PGA Tour this year, which has in turn earned him millions of dollars ever since. Clark is one of the most talked about golfers on the PGA Tour right now, and has shown on several occasions that he is more than capable of beating any golfer in the world on his day.

Ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, Italy, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Wyndham Clark’s net worth. We can reveal that Wyndham Clark’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $6 million.

The two-time PGA Tour winner is worth an absolute fortune and is one of the biggest names in the sport of golf right now. The Colorado man has shot to fame this year, winning twice on the PGA Tour. This of course includes his maiden victory at the Wells Fargo Championship in May, before becoming a major champion the following month by winning the 2023 US Open.

Golf Monthly now estimates his net worth to be at least $6 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Clark has show on several occasions that he can beat anyone on his day. He is a highly respected player on the PGA Tour now, as well as being a major champion. What an incredible breakout year for the Colorado man.

Since winning his maiden PGA Tour golf tournament back in May this year, Clark has earned tens of millions of dollars. More about his career earnings later in this article. Clark’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures off the golf course too. His other main earners off the golf course comes through his various endorsements. Again, more on that later.

Wyndham Clark net worth figure according to golfmonthly.com

Wyndham Clark Career Earnings

Year Earnings 2023 $17,757,490 2022 $1,637,705 2021 $1,198,799 2020 $814,737 2019 $1,278,721 2018 $68,800 2017 $16,934

Figures courtesy of pgatour.com

Ever since Wyndham Clark turned professional, he has had a meteoric rise. Clark is currently ranked at number 10 in the Official World Golf Rankings, and of course earned automatic qualification for the 2023 Ryder Cup. He has won two PGA Tour golf tournaments, including finishing third this year in the season-long FedEx Cup.

With wins on the golf course comes huge earnings of course. Having won various PGA Tour events in the past few months, the 1993-born golfing superstar has earned an extremely lucrative amount of cash. In fact, Wyndham Clark has won over triple the amount of money this year than he has done in all of his previous years as a professional golfer combined.

That’s right, forgetting off the course earnings for a minute, purely just on the PGA Tour, Wyndham Clark has earned $15,773,186 according to pgatour.com. This puts Clark at 123rd on the PGA Tour career earnings list of all time. He will almost certainly continue to rise up those rankings as his career progresses and could even break the Top 100 next season if he keeps his strong form up.

The career earnings don’t stop there though for the successful American golfer. According to spotrac.com, Clark’s career earnings in total equates to just short of $23 million. As mentioned, his official pay-outs are somewhere in the region of $15.7 million, but he has earned over seven million more than that in total.

This is of course down to winning the US Open earlier this year, as well as finishing third overall in the FedEx Cup behind Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele. Clark’s highest earnings year as a professional golfer unsurprisingly came this year. Clark reportedly earned $17,757,490in 2023 alone. This is down to winning a major title at the US Open and the Wells Fargo Championship prior to that in May, as well as finishing 3rd in the FedEx Cup.

Wyndham Clark Endorsement Deals

Another reason that Wyndham Clark has a net worth of over $6 million and has earned upward of $22.5 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

As you would expect, the Ryder Cup debutant has sponsors queuing up for him, including some huge brands such as FootJoy, TaylorMade, Municipal, Power Design, Binary Defense, Ventures and Cove Club. However, Clark’s biggest endorsement deal is current with golf manufacturer Titleist.

When he is competing on the golf course, Clark uses purely Titleist clubs, as well as Titleist golf balls and a Titleist bag. The clothes he wears are Municipal apparel, which is actor Mark Wahlberg’s clothing brand. The only golf equipment that he uses that isn’t Titleist is his woods, which are reportedly TaylorMade deigned.

These endorsement agreements have helped the Arizona resident to earn extra money and establish himself as a prominent name in the golf industry this year. It is unknown exactly how much Wyndham Clark is paid by his sponsors, but it is sure to be at least a couple million dollars per annum.

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings on the golf course are all huge factors in the growth of Wyndham Clark’s net worth.

