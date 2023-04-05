The 2023 Masters is less than 24 hours away from the opening tee shot. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of one of the most popular players on tour – Tony Finau. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsements.

Tony Finau Net Worth Estimated At Over $13 Million

Tony Finau embarks on another Masters week as he aims to claim his first green jacket. He is a player in form and is one of the most consistent performers on the PGA Tour right now. Finau is set to compete this week at Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia – a course he has finished inside the Top 10 in on three occasions.

Going into this week at the 2023 Masters, Finau is priced as the +2200 eighth favorite to win outright with the best offshore gambling sites. Finau has never missed a cut at The Masters and has played well here before. He will be hopeful of winning his maiden Masters tournament come Sunday.

Going into another compelling Masters week, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Tony Finau’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. Tony Finau’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $13 million dollars.

The 33-year-old is worth an absolute fortune and is one of the biggest names in the sport of golf. The Utah golfing sensation has won multiple tournaments all around the world since turning pro when he was just 17-years-old, including five wins on the PGA Tour.

Sportskeeda now estimates his net worth to be at least $13 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Finau has had an outstanding career so far, and looks to be one of the names in contention this week at The Masters.

Since winning his maiden PGA Tour tournament back in 2016, Finau has earned tens of millions of dollars. More about Finau’s career earnings later in this article.

Finau’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures off the golf course too. His other main earners off the golf course comes through his various endorsements. Again, more on that later.

If Finau has a strong week at Augusta this week, his net worth could rise once more. He is fancied by a lot of golf fans to go well this week as well as being in strong form heading into the event.

The career of ‘Big Tone’ has been an incredibly successful one thusfar, and a win at The Masters this week would perhaps take his game and name to a whole other level. Not only that, but he could join an elusive list of major championship winners.

Tony Finau net worth figure according to sportskeeda.com

Tony Finau Career Earnings

Ever since Tony Finau turned professional, he has had a meteoric rise to the top of the sport. His first win came at the Puerto Rico Open back in 2016, his first of five career PGA Tour victories. The 33-year-old has really began to pick up his game in terms of wins in recent years.

Now, in 2023, Tony Finau seems to be in strong form and is many people’s outside bet to win The 2023 Masters. According to the Official World Golf Rankings, Finau is ranked as the 13th best golfer in the world. So far this season, Finau has had a few Top 10’s in the first three months of the year. He has already won $3.5m+ this calendar year in prize money.

Forgetting off the course earnings for a minute, purely just on the PGA Tour, Tony Finau has earned $34,962,454 according to pgatour.com. This puts Finau inside the Top 30 on the PGA Tour career earnings list of all time. If his career continues the way it is going right now, he will almost certainly continue to rise up those rankings and could even climb into to Top 20 very soon.

The career earnings don’t stop there though for the 33-year-old. According to spotrac.com, Finau’s career earnings in total equates to around $46 million. As mentioned, his official pay-outs are somewhere in the region of $34 million, but he has earned over $12 million more than that in total.

Finau’s most successful year to date in terms of career earnings was last year. Finau earned somewhere in the region of $14 million in 2022, his best year ever. This is due to the fact he won three events, including the 3M open, Rocket Mortgage Classic and the Houston Open.

More about Finau’s off the course earnings next.

Tony Finau Endorsement & Sponsorship Deals

Another reason that Tony Finau has a net worth of $13 million and has earned upward of $45 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

‘Big Tone’ is heavily endorsed by several huge global companies and is paid millions each year to promote their brand. The Team USA Ryder Cup star is sponsored by the likes of Ping, BodyArmour, Titleist, NetJets and Rolex, with his biggest sponsor being Nike. The Utah golfing star purely wears Nike clothing when competing on the golf course.

As previously mentioned, Nike are Tony Finau’s main sponsor. Finau earns in excess of $5 million each year from his endorsement deal with Nike, which began back in 2016.

On teaming up with Nike and being one of the multiple golfers on their roster, Finau said:

“The best athletes in the world play for Nike and I’m glad to add my name to that list.” As a consistent high performer on the PGA Tour, Tony promotes Nike at the top level of the game, week in, week out.

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings on the golf course are all huge factors in the growth of Finau’s net worth.

As of today for The Masters, Scottie Scheffler is still the betting favorite to win back-to-back green jackets with the best sports betting apps. The likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth are also amongst the favorites to win the 2023 Masters. McIlroy is priced as the +700 second favorite with the best offshore sportsbooks to complete the career grand slam and win his maiden green jacket.

What a week of golf we have on our hands from Augusta, beginning on Thursday April 6. Finger’s crossed the tournament lives up to the hype!

