Golf’s Masters is one of the most prestigious tournaments in all of sport, but what is the lowest Masters score ever? Read on the find out!

The Masters Tournament – usually referred to as simply the Masters – is one of the four major professional men’s golf championships. Played during the first week of April, it is the first major gold tournament of the year.

Differing from the other majors, the Masters is always held in one location: Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Founded by amateur golf champion Bobby Jones in 1933, the Masters has grown into one of the most high-profile events in the global sporting calendar.

With champions awarded the much-coveted, iconic green jacket, winning the Masters is the pinnacle of any golfer’s career. But what is the lowest score ever recorded at the tournament?

Lowest Masters Score In One Round

At 63 strokes, the lowest score at the masters for a single round was shot on two separate occasions. The record was originally set in the third round of the 1986 tournament by Nick Price.

The Zimbabwean hit an incredible round, but would not win the tournament. Instead, the legendary Jack Nicklaus would roar past some of the sport’s biggest ever names to win his 18th and final major championship.

Strokes Player Year 63 (33-30) Nick Price (Zimbabwe) 1986 (Third Round) 63 (33-30) Greg Norman (Australia) 1996 (First Round)

Price’s record score would be matched ten years later by Greg Norman. Australian Norman would also miss out on the Masters title while setting the record for a single round.

He was beaten to the overall title by Englishman Nick Faldo, who overcame a six-stroke deficit heading into the final day, as Norman faltered.

After leading each of the first three rounds, Norman was reeled in down the stretch as Faldo won his third Masters and sixth and final major title.

Lowest Masters Score In 72 Holes

While shooting a record score through 18 holes is impressive, its the full 72 that wins titles. And yet, two of the top ten lowest scores in Masters history over 72 holes were not good enough to win the title that year.

In 2020, both Cameron Smith and Sungjai Im hit 273 over four rounds in two of the best displays Augusta had ever seen. But the pair were upstaged by a simply unbelievable performance by Dustin Johnson.

The American went 20-under-par for the tournament, setting a record of 268. That’s the lowest masters score ever in 72 holes, two fewer than Tiger Woods managed in 1997 as he won his first of 15 career majors.

Strokes Player Year 268 Dustin Johnson 2020 270 Tiger Woods 1997 270 Jordan Spieth 2015 271 Jack Nicklaus 1965 271 Raymond Floyd 1976 272 Tiger Woods 2001 272 Phil Mickelson 2010 273 Patrick Reed 2018 273 Cameron Smith 2020 (non-winner) 273 Sungjae Im 2020 (non-winner)

Outside of the Masters, the lowest score in PGA history was 58, shot by Jim Furyk on August 7 2016. The seventh sub-60 round in PGA Tour history, Furyk hit the record during the final round of the Travelers Championship at TCP River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

And the lowest officially recorded round of golf ever is 55, by Australian golfer Rhein Gibson at River Oaks Golf Club in Oklahoma. Gibson hit 12 birdies and two eagles on the par 71 course on May 12,2012.

Recognised by Guinness World Records, the round is the lowest golf score ever. There have been several other 55-stroke rounds recorded, but they are usually discounted due to the length of course or nature of the round.