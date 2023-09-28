Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of Spanish golfing sensation and two-time major winner, Jon Rahm. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsements.

John Rahm Net Worth Estimated At $20 Million

Jon Rahm, who won the 2023 Masters earlier this year, embarks on his third Ryder Cup for Team Europe this week. Arguably one of the best golfers in the world right now, Rahm is set to compete this week at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club as the world number two ranked player.

Going into another compelling week of golf, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Jon Rahm’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. Jon Rahm’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $20 million – having picked up another $3.2m for winning the 2023 Masters.

The 28-year-old is worth an absolute fortune and is one of the biggest names in the sport of golf. The Spanish golfing sensation has won multiple tournaments all around the world since turning pro back in 2015, including mainly in America and in Europe.

Golf Monthly now estimates his net worth to be at least $20 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Rahm has began to earn huge sums of money in recent years and has solidified himself as one of the best golfers of the past decade.

Since winning his maiden golf tournament back in January 2017, Rahm has earned tens of millions of dollars. More about Rahm’s career earnings later in this article.

Rahm’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures off the golf course too. His other main earners off the golf course comes through his various endorsements. Again, more on that later.

The career of Jon Rahm has been an incredibly successful one thusfar, and a second Ryder Cup victory this week for the in-form Spanish golf sensation would further cement his legacy as one of the best golfers in the world.

Jon Rahm Career Earnings

Year Earnings 2023 $21,305,109 2022 $11,963,220 2021 $16,705,933 2020 $9,359,819 2019 $6,672,610 2018 $3,992,678 2017 $6,230,748 2016 $1,004,035

Ever since Jon Rahm turned professional, he has had a meteoric rise to the top of the sport. His first win came at the Farmers Insurance Open back in 2017, his first of 20 career victories. Not only that, but Rahm has already won four times this calendar year. He won the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express in January, before also winning the Genesis Invitational in February and of course The Masters in April.

Now, in 2023, Rahm is the world’s second best golfer according to the Official World Golf Rankings. Not only has the Spaniard won on four occasions in 2023, but he has also had several Top 5 finishes in some other big tournaments on the PGA & DP World Tour’s respectively.

Forget off the course earnings for a minute, purely just on the PGA Tour, Jon Rahm has earned over $51m according to pgatour.com. This puts him at number 11 on the top PGA Tour earnings list of all time. He will almost certainly continue to rise up those rankings the longer his career goes on and break the Top 10 very soon.

The career earnings don’t stop there thought for ‘Rahmbo’. According to spotrac.com, Rahm’s career earnings in total equates to over $77 million. As mentioned, his official pay-outs are somewhere in the region of $51 million, but he has earned over $25 million more than that in total.

Rahm’s most successful year to date in terms of career earnings has been this year. The 1994-born golfing juggernaut has already won over $21 million in prize money alone this year. Talk about a top quality golfer! More about Rahm’s off the course earnings next.

Jon Rahm Endorsement & Sponsorship Deals

Another reason that Jon Rahm has a net worth of $20 million and has earned upward of $77 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

Rahm is heavily endorsed by several huge global companies and is paid millions each year to promote their brand. The likes of Mercedes-Benz, Rolex, Blue Yonder, VistaJet, Silverlead Club and of course his main sponsor, Callaway. The exact figure of Rahm’s earnings from sponsors is unknown, but he is certainly making a few million each year, that is for sure.

As previously mentioned, Callaway are Jon Rahm’s main sponsor. Back in 2021, Rahm changed his club, apparel and shoe situation to Callaway. He was previously with TaylorMade and had been his entire career, but now plays with Callaway clubs, wears Callaway-owned TravisMathew apparel and Cuater shoes (source: golfmonthly.com).

When changing to Callaway from TaylorMade, Rahm had this to say about his new equipment:

“The equipment is already performing well for me, and in my first round with the new setup, I shot a course record 59 at Silverleaf. I have confidence in my new Callaway clubs – and especially the golf ball, which has really impressed me during the testing process.”

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings on the golf course are all huge factors in the growth of Rahm’s net worth.

