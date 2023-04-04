Golf

Top 10 Moments At The Masters | Tiger’s 2019 Comeback Headlines List

Joe Lyons
6 min read
Ahead of the first round of The Masters this Thursday, we’re taking a look through the top ten moments at Augusta over the years headlined by Tiger Woods’ famous comeback in 2019.

Top 10 Moments At The Masters

10. Bubba Watson vs Louis Oosthuizen play-off (2012)

Bubba Watson and Louis Oosthuizen played out a nail-biting play-off at the 2012 Masters, highlighted by Watson’s almost-impossible shot to set up a historic victory.

After tying the first play-off hole, the pair headed up to the tenth for a second. Watson pulled his drive deep into the trees but played a phenomenal hook onto the green and two-putted for a maiden title at Augusta.

9. Tiger chips in on 16 (2005)

At the 2005 Masters, Tiger Woods delivered one of the most memorable moments in golf history on the famous 16th hole.

Woods’ tee shot landed to the left of the green, facing a difficult second shot from 16 feet.

In typical fashion from one of the greatest to ever do it, Woods punched his ball to the left of the pin and made a miraculous birdie.

Holding a two-shot lead heading down the 17th, Woods bogeyed the final pair of holes but cleaned up to defeat Chris DiMarco in a playoff.

8. Oosthuizen hole-in-one (2016)

Another magical moment at the 16th in 2016 as Louis Oosthuizen played one of the best shots in Masters history.

Typically, players aim to the right of the pin and let the slope and gravity guide the ball down towards the hole.

Oosthuizen’s playing partner, JB Holmes, had already played an impressive tee shot to five feet.

As the South African’s ball trickled down the slope, it deflected off Holmes’ and at one point it appeared possible that both balls would end up in the hole.

Oosthuizen notched an incredible hole-in-one, the third of the day at 16 following Shane Lowry and Davis Love III’s efforts earlier.

7. Tiger’s maiden glory (1997)

Tiger Woods began the final round in his first major championship as a professional with a nine-stroke lead and shot 69 on the day, three-under-par.

This was just the beginning for Woods who would go on to win a further 14 major titles and another four Green Jackets. He became the first African-American to win a golf major.

Woods broke the then Masters’ 72-hole scoring mark with a total of 270 shots and won by a record 12 shots.

6. Mickelson refuses lay-up to win a third Masters crown (2010)

Phil Mickelson won a third Masters in style in 2010, producing one of the greatest golf shots ever seen at the 13th hole after his tee shot found the pine straw right of the fairway.

Mickelson’s caddy Jim (Bones) Mackay recommended a lay-up on the par five, but on the back nine on Sunday at Augusta, Mickelson knew the right play.

The left hander pulled a six iron from the pine straw and left himself five feet for an eagle putt, going on to win the tournament with a three-stroke triumph over Lee Westwood.

5. Spieth’s collapse at Amen Corner (2016)

Jordan Spieth was denied back-to-back Masters victories in 2016 after an incredible collapse which began with bogeys on the 10th and 11th holes followed by two balls finding the water on 12.

Spieth went from holding a five-shot lead at the turn to trailing by three shots heading down the 13th and wasn’t able to make up the ground required as Danny Willett took home the Green Jacket.

4. Jack Nicklaus wins record sixth Masters (1986)

Aged 46, Jack Nicklaus won a record sixth Green Jacket at Augusta in 1986 and completed a final-round 65 to hold off Greg Norman and Tom Kite by a single stroke.

He became the oldest winner of the Masters and the second-oldest winner of any major championship (until Phil Mickelson won the 2021 PGA Championship).

Nicklaus won $144,000 for the triumph, seven times what he earned for his first win at Augusta in 1963.

3. The Tiger Slam (2001)

At the 2001 Masters, Tiger Woods became the first and only golfer to simultaneously hold pro golf’s four biggest titles (US Open, Open Championship, PGA Championship) after holding off late charges from Phil Mickelson and David Duval.

In addition to the majors, he was also the reigning Players Champion and the win marked the first major to award a seven-figure winner’s share.

2. Larry Mize the hometown hero (1987)

After 72 holes, Seve Ballesteros, Greg Norman and Augusta native Larry Mize were tied at three-under-par in the 1987 Masters which was followed by one of the greatest play-offs ever.

Ballesteros bogeyed the first whilst pars from Norman and Mize ensured more golf to come. Norman found the edge of the green whilst Mize’s effort missed right, 140 feet from the hole.

In typical fashion on Sunday at Augusta National, Mize chipped home for his only major championship and celebrated in style.

1. Tiger’s impossible comeback (2019)

Tiger Woods ended an 11-year wait for another major championship at the 2019 Masters, completing one of sport’s all-time great comebacks after years of battling with personal challenges.

Woods’ final-round two-under-par 70 helped him finish one stroke ahead of Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka to win a fifth Green Jacket – 22 years after his first.

