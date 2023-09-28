Golf

Scottie Scheffler Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: World Number One Worth $20 Million

Author image
Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
6 min read
Scottie Scheffler Golf

Embarking on his second Ryder Cup, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of the world’s best golfer, Scottie Scheffler. This includes the 2022 Masters champion’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals.

Scottie Scheffler Net Worth Estimated At $20 Million

Scottie Scheffler embarks on his second Ryder Cup this week, representing Team USA in Rome. Arguably the best golfer in the world right now, Scheffler is set to compete this week at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club at the 44th Ryder Cup in Italy.

Going into another compelling golfing week, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Scottie Scheffler’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. Scottie Scheffler’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $20 million.

The 1996-born golfing superstar is worth an absolute fortune, despite having only turned pro in 2020. In the three years he has been a professional golfer, Scheffler has already won The Masters, The Players Championship, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the WGC Dell-Technologies Matchplay and the Phoenix Open on two occasions.

Marca now estimates his net worth to be at least $20 million, based on his lifetime earnings. To have earned this much money in his career already, despite only being a professional for three years, is quite astounding.

Since winning his maiden golf tournament way back in February 2022, Scheffler has earned tens of millions of dollars. More about Scheffler’s career earnings later in this article.

Scheffler’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced throughout his short yet fruitful career through ventures off the golf course too. His other main earner off the golf course comes through his various endorsements. Just like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, Scheffler is a Nike athlete and get paid a hefty sum by them each and every year. Again, more on this later.

If Scheffler can continue to win with the regularity he current does, his net worth and career earnings will catapult yet again. The career of Scottie Scheffler is only really getting started. That is a scary thought for the rest of the PGA Tour.

Scottie Scheffler net worth figure according to marca.com

RELATED: Tiger Woods Net Worth & Career Earnings | Phil Mickelson Net Worth & Career Earnings

Scottie Scheffler Career Earnings

Year Earnings
2023 $26,389,342
2022 $29,671,909
2021 $4,972,256
2020 $5,333,438
2019 $139,871
2018 $25,080

Figures courtesy of pgatour.com

Ever since Scottie Scheffler turned professional, he has had a steady rise up the rankings. His first win came at the 2022 Phoenix Open, and since then he has went on a rampage of victories. He won another three times in 2022, including of course the 2022 Masters.

Now, this year, Scheffler is the world’s best golfers according to the Official World Golf Rankings. He has won twice this year, going back-to-back at the Phoenix Open in February before winning The Players Championship this year by five strokes.

Forget off the course earnings for a minute, purely just on the PGA Tour, Scottie Scheffler has earned $42,565,229 according to pgatour.com. This puts him at number 20 on the PGA Tour career earnings list, despite only turning pro three years ago and having only won his first tournament last year.

The career earnings don’t stop there thought for Scottie Scheffler. According to spotrac.com, Scheffler’s career earnings in total equates to over $66 million. As mentioned, his official pay-outs are somewhere in the region of $42.5 million, but he has earned almost $25 million more than that in total.

Earning $66m+ in a career that only produced it’s first PGA Tour victory in February 2022 is quite remarkable. If Scheffler can continue to progress on the same trajectory he is on now, we’re talking about a man that could dominate the sport for the next decade.

Despite being super rich now, Scheffler remains totally grounded and just enjoys playing golf for a living. In a recent interview the 2022 Masters champion said, “Playing professional golf for a living is such a gift. For me, I don’t play golf for money. I play to win tournaments, and I play to have fun and do my best and see where the game can take me.”

RELATED: Rory McIlroy Net Worth & Career Earnings | Max Homa Net Worth & Career Earnings

Scottie Scheffler Endorsement & Sponsorship Deals

Scottie Scheffler7

Another reason that Scottie Scheffler has a net worth of $20 million and has earned upward of $66 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors. Just like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, the New Jersey man is one of the leading athletes on the Nike roster.

Although Nike are Scheffler’s main sponsor, he is also endorsed by several other high-class brands. Some of these include the likes of Rolex, Netjets and Titleist. It is estimated that Scottie Scheffler is paid $6 million per year from his various sponsors.

According to sportskeeda.com, Scheffler could multiply this figure by ten in the coming years. If he continues to play golf to this level and continues to win regular tournaments on the PGA tour, do not be surprised to see Scheffler get some mind-boggling endorsement deals.

Just like Tiger Woods’ Nike deal, do not be surprised if in years to come Scheffler is earning Tiger-like money. He really is that good at golf and is only 27-years-old. He has at least another 15 years in the sport and could even be a billionaire by the time he calls it a day.

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings on the golf course are all huge factors in the growth of Scheffler’s net worth.

Be sure to claim the various golf betting offers and golf free bets available on the SportsLens site for all of the biggest golf tournaments around the world.

RELATED: Tony Finau Net Worth & Career Earnings | Xander Schauffele Net Worth & Career Earnings

Author image
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Arrow to top