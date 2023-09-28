Ahead of his Ryder Cup debut at the end of the month in Rome, Italy, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of Open Championship major winner, Brian Harman. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals.

Brian Harman Net Worth Estimated At $11 Million

Brian Harman is one of the biggest names in the sport of golf right now. Not only is the American an extremely popular golfer, but he has also become a major winner of late. 2023 was certainly a breakout year for Harman, who won his first major championship in July at the 2023 Open Championship.

The 36-year-old has become a consistent force on the PGA Tour for the past decade, which has in turn earned him millions of dollars over the years. Harman is one of the most talked about golfers on the PGA Tour right now following his maiden major triumph, and has shown on several occasions that he is more than capable of beating any golfer in the world on his day.

Ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, Italy, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Brian Harman’s net worth. We can reveal that Brian Harman’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $11 million.

The three-time PGA Tour winner is worth an absolute fortune and is one of the biggest names in the sport of golf right now. The Georgia man shot to fame earlier this year, winning the coveted Open Championship at Royal Liverpool in July. This was Harman’s first PGA Tour win in over six years, as well as his first ever major title.

Golf Monthly now estimates his net worth to be at least $11 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Harman has show on several occasions that he can beat anyone on his day. He is a highly respected player on the PGA Tour now, as well as being a recently crowned major champion. What an incredible year 2023 has been for the Georgia man.

Since winning his maiden PGA Tour golf tournament back in July 2014 at the John Deere Classic, Harman has earned tens of millions of dollars. More about his career earnings later in this article. Harman’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures off the golf course too through his various endorsement deals. Again, more on that later.

Brian Harman net worth figure according to golfmonthly.com

Brian Harman Career Earnings

Year Earnings 2023 $11,529,773 2022 $3,916,838 2021 $3,221,821 2020 $1,746,583 2019 $1,342,778 2018 $2,888,463 2017 $4,396,470 2016 $1,299,801 2015 $1,548,352 2014 $2,414,334 2013 $909,759 2012 $1,248,948 2011 $25,000

Figures courtesy of pgatour.com

Ever since Brian Harman turned pro, he has had a steady rise to the upper echelons of professional golf. Harman is currently ranked at number 9 in the Official World Golf Rankings, and of course earned automatic qualification for the 2023 Ryder Cup. Despite being a PGA Tour stalwart now, this is Harman’s debut representing Team USA at the Ryder Cup.

With wins on the golf course comes huge earnings of course. Having won various PGA Tour events over the years and of course a major championship in July 2023, the 1987-born golfing superstar has earned an extremely lucrative amount of cash. In fact, Brian Harman has earned more money in 2023 than he did in the previous four seasons combined.

That’s right, forgetting off the course earnings for a minute, purely just on the PGA Tour, Brian Harman has earned $32,873,670 according to pgatour.com. This puts Harman at 36th on the PGA Tour career earnings list of all time. He will almost certainly continue to rise up those rankings as his career progresses and could even break the Top 25 next season if he continues his fine form.

The career earnings don’t stop there though for the successful American golfer. According to spotrac.com, Harman’s career earnings in total equates to just short of $36.5 million. As mentioned, his official pay-outs are somewhere in the region of $32.8 million, but he has earned almost four million more than that in total.

This is of course down to winning the 151st Open Championship earlier this year, as well as finishing 23rd overall in the FedEx Cup. Harman’s highest earnings year as a professional golfer unsurprisingly came this year. The Open champion reportedly earned $11,529,773 in 2023 alone. This is down to winning a major title at the 151st Open Championship, as well as finishing 23rd in the season-long FedEx Cup.

Brian Harman Endorsement Deals

Another reason that Brian Harman has a net worth of over $11 million and has earned upward of $36 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

As you would expect, the Ryder Cup debutant has sponsors queuing up for him, including some huge brands such as Titleist, Colombia, FootJoy, GTL (Guaranteed Trust Life) and NetJets. However, Harman’s biggest endorsement deal is currently with MegaCorp – a logistics company based in Wilmington, North Carolina.

When he is competing on the golf course, Harman uses purely Titleist clubs, as well as Titleist golf balls and a Titleist bag. However, Titleist allow Harman to sport the MegaCorp logo on the front of his hat, with Titleist and FootJoy on either side.

Harman and MegaCorp first connected in 2017 after he won the Wells Fargo Championship on the PGA Tour. Since then, they have enjoyed a positive partnership. MegaCorp are willing to pay a premium to be Harman’s main sponsor and has an extremely close relationship with the golfer.

These endorsement deals have helped the Georgia native to earn extra money and establish himself as a prominent name in the world of golf over the past decade. It is unknown exactly how much Brian Harman is paid by his sponsors, but it is sure to be at least a couple million dollars per annum.

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings on the golf course are all huge factors in the growth of Brian Harman’s net worth.

