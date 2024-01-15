Golf

What Is The Lowest Score In PGA History? Records From Golf’s Premier Tour

Author image
James Chittick
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
pga golf
pga golf

The PGA Tour is one of the most prestigious competitions in golf, but what exactly is the lowest score in PGA history?

There are a few ways to measure the lowest scores in golf, so we’ve several PGA records below.

Read on to find out how they compare with the lowest golf scores ever!

The PGA Tour is the organizer of professional golf tours across North America. It runs most events on its flagship annual series, known as the PGA Tour, as well as several other competitions.

For players aged 50 and older, there’s the PGA Tour Champions, while professionals who are not yet qualified for the full PGA Tour play on the Korn Ferry Tour.

There is also the PGA Tour Canada, PGA Tour Latinoamerica, and formerly the PGA Tour China. Headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, the PGA Tour is a nonprofit organisation.

The beginnings of the PGA Tour go all the way back to April 1916, when the Professional Golfers’ Association of America (PGA) was formed.

Lowest Score In PGA History

The lowest single-round score in PGA history was shot by Jim Furyk on August 7 2016. Furyk set a new PGA record during the final round of the Travellers Championship at TCP River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

His round of 58 was the lowest score in PGA history, and the seventh sub-60 round ever on the tour.

As for what is the lowest 72-hole score in PGA history, the record is shared by two men. Both Justin Thomas and Ludvig Aberg have finished a 72-hole PGA Tour event in 253 strokes.

Thomas was the first golfer to achieve the record, winning the 2017 Sony Open with 253 strokes, 27-under-par.

His first-round total of 59 was only the eighth score of 59 or better on the PGA Tour at the time. He followed that with scores of 64, 65 and 65 to win by seven strokes over runner-up Justin Rose.

Thomas’ record 253-stroke tally was equalled in 2023 by Ludvig Aberg at the RSM Classic. The Swede actually went better for the tournament than Thomas, finishing 29-under-par.

Aberg opened with 67 and 64 in his first two rounds, but scored back-to-back 61s to finish the tournament. He beat Mackenzie Hughes by four strokes to win his first PGA Tour event just six months after turning professional.

Lowest Golf Score Ever

But while the lowest score in PGA tour history is impressive, it’s still a way off the lowest golf scores ever.

The lowest officially recorded round of golf ever shot is 55, by Australian Rhein Gibson at River Oaks Golf Club in Oklahoma. Gibson hit 12 birdies and two eagles on May 12 2012, on the par 71 course.

Recognised by Guinness World Records, this round is officially the lowest golf score ever. Several other 55-stroke rounds have been documented, but are usually discounted due to the course length or nature of the round.

One of these was shot less than 100 miles away from Gibson’s official record. In 2020, Alexander Hughes also shot 55 in Jenks, Oklahoma.

Tiger Woods’ lowest ever golf score happened back in 1997, when he hit 59. Woods recored his career-best score at his local course in Isleworth, Florida.

tiger woods masters 2019 golf
Tiger Woods

Just a week later, he would win his first Masters tournament at Augusta National.

But the lowest documented score in competitive golf is even lower. While not in a major championship, several men have hit 57 in competitive play.

Bobby Wyatt managed it at the 2010 Alabama Boys Junior Championship, with Alex Ross doing the same at the 2019 Dogwood Invitational.

Ross’s round at the Druid Hills Golf Club was 15-under-par, including 13 birdies and an eagle.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

James Chittick

James is a sports data journalist with a passion for all things stats and figures. He has previously written for numerous local and national titles including the Daily Mirror, Manchester Evening News and Football.London. Now with for SportsLens, James specialises in giving in-depth analysis and insight across a wide range of sports including football, rugby and more.
View All Posts By James Chittick
Author Image

James Chittick

Twitter Linkedin
James is a sports data journalist with a passion for all things stats and figures. He has previously written for numerous local and national titles including the Daily Mirror, Manchester Evening News and Football.London. Now with for SportsLens, James specialises in giving in-depth analysis and insight across a wide range of sports including football, rugby and more.
View All Posts By James Chittick

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
masters flag
Golf

LATEST The Masters Tournament: What Are The Lowest Scores Ever Recorded At Augusta?

Author image James Chittick  •  Jan 12 2024
marco simone golf course NEW
Golf
What Is The Lowest Golf Score Ever? Take A Look At Some Of The Sport’s Record Rounds
Author image James Chittick  •  Jan 12 2024

It’s one of the few sports on earth where smaller scores are better, but just what is the lowest golf score ever? While there are plenty of different variables and…

Golf
Tiger Woods’ Twenty Seven Year Nike Deal In Numbers: How Much Has He Earned?
Author image James Chittick  •  Jan 09 2024

Golfing superstar Tiger Woods’ partnership with sportswear giants Nike has come to an end after more than 27 years of collaboration. Woods has been using Nike clothing and equipment for…

1664897226553
Golf
Hero World Challenge 2023: History, Past Winners, Prize Money and Full Field
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Nov 29 2023
Zozo Championship Round 2 Tee Times Leaderboard Standings
Golf
Zozo Championship Round 2 Tee Times, Leaderboard, & Standings
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 19 2023
Zozo Championship 2023 Scorecard For Accordia Narashino Country Club
Golf
Zozo Championship 2023 Scorecard For Accordia Narashino Country Club
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 18 2023
Golf Digest Expert Picks Best Bets To Win Zozo Championship 2023
Golf
Golf Digest Expert Picks: Best Bets To Win Zozo Championship 2023
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 18 2023
Arrow to top