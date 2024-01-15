The PGA Tour is one of the most prestigious competitions in golf, but what exactly is the lowest score in PGA history?

There are a few ways to measure the lowest scores in golf, so we’ve several PGA records below.

Read on to find out how they compare with the lowest golf scores ever!

The PGA Tour is the organizer of professional golf tours across North America. It runs most events on its flagship annual series, known as the PGA Tour, as well as several other competitions.

For players aged 50 and older, there’s the PGA Tour Champions, while professionals who are not yet qualified for the full PGA Tour play on the Korn Ferry Tour.

There is also the PGA Tour Canada, PGA Tour Latinoamerica, and formerly the PGA Tour China. Headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, the PGA Tour is a nonprofit organisation.

The beginnings of the PGA Tour go all the way back to April 1916, when the Professional Golfers’ Association of America (PGA) was formed.

Lowest Score In PGA History

The lowest single-round score in PGA history was shot by Jim Furyk on August 7 2016. Furyk set a new PGA record during the final round of the Travellers Championship at TCP River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

His round of 58 was the lowest score in PGA history, and the seventh sub-60 round ever on the tour.

As for what is the lowest 72-hole score in PGA history, the record is shared by two men. Both Justin Thomas and Ludvig Aberg have finished a 72-hole PGA Tour event in 253 strokes.

Thomas was the first golfer to achieve the record, winning the 2017 Sony Open with 253 strokes, 27-under-par.

His first-round total of 59 was only the eighth score of 59 or better on the PGA Tour at the time. He followed that with scores of 64, 65 and 65 to win by seven strokes over runner-up Justin Rose.

Thomas’ record 253-stroke tally was equalled in 2023 by Ludvig Aberg at the RSM Classic. The Swede actually went better for the tournament than Thomas, finishing 29-under-par.

Aberg opened with 67 and 64 in his first two rounds, but scored back-to-back 61s to finish the tournament. He beat Mackenzie Hughes by four strokes to win his first PGA Tour event just six months after turning professional.

Lowest Golf Score Ever

But while the lowest score in PGA tour history is impressive, it’s still a way off the lowest golf scores ever.

The lowest officially recorded round of golf ever shot is 55, by Australian Rhein Gibson at River Oaks Golf Club in Oklahoma. Gibson hit 12 birdies and two eagles on May 12 2012, on the par 71 course.

Recognised by Guinness World Records, this round is officially the lowest golf score ever. Several other 55-stroke rounds have been documented, but are usually discounted due to the course length or nature of the round.

One of these was shot less than 100 miles away from Gibson’s official record. In 2020, Alexander Hughes also shot 55 in Jenks, Oklahoma.

Tiger Woods’ lowest ever golf score happened back in 1997, when he hit 59. Woods recored his career-best score at his local course in Isleworth, Florida.

Just a week later, he would win his first Masters tournament at Augusta National.

But the lowest documented score in competitive golf is even lower. While not in a major championship, several men have hit 57 in competitive play.

Bobby Wyatt managed it at the 2010 Alabama Boys Junior Championship, with Alex Ross doing the same at the 2019 Dogwood Invitational.

Ross’s round at the Druid Hills Golf Club was 15-under-par, including 13 birdies and an eagle.