Jason Day Net Worth & Career Earnings: Australian Golfer Boasts $55 Million Net Worth

Paul Kelly
The 2023 US Open begins this week, so here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of Australian golfing sensation and former major champion, Jason Day. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsements.

Jason Day Net Worth Estimated At Over $55 Million

Jason Day embarks on another major week as he aims to claim his second major championship, having won the PGA Championship in 2015. He is back in form and is one of the most consistent performers on the PGA Tour right now. Day is set to compete this week at LA Country Club in California.

Going into this week at the 2023 US Open, Day is priced as the +4500 to win outright with the best offshore gambling sites.

Going into another compelling golfing week, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Jason Day’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. Jason Day’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $55 million dollars.

The 35-year-old is worth an absolute fortune and is one of the biggest names in the sport of golf. The Australian golfing sensation has won multiple tournaments all around the world since turning pro back in 2006, including 18 wins overall and 13 on the PGA Tour.

CA Knowledge now estimates his net worth to be at least $55 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Day has had an outstanding career so far, and looks to be back somewhere near his best as he bids to win a second major title this week at the US Open.

Since winning his maiden PGA Tour tournament back in 2010, Day has earned tens of millions of dollars. More about Day’s career earnings later in this article.

Day’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures off the golf course too. His other main earners off the golf course comes through his various endorsements. Again, more on that later. If Day has a strong week, his net worth could rise once more in an event he’s won before.

The career of Jason Day has been an incredibly successful one thusfar, and a win at the US Open this week would perhaps take his game and name to a whole other level. Not only that, but he could cement himself as one of the greats by becoming a multiple major championship winner.

Jason Day net worth figure according to caknowledge.com

Jason Day Career Earnings

Year Earnings
2023 $5,746,283
2022 $3,332,612
2021 $1,291,234
2020 $2,307,898
2019 $2,743,480
2018 $5,087,461
2017 $2,978,181
2016 $8,045,112
2015 $9,938,330
2014 $5,188,741
2013 $3,625,030
2012 $1,432,399
2011 $4,117,647
2010 $2,990,577
2009 $1,251,219
2008 $1,251,219
2007 N/A
2006 $174,508

Ever since Jason Day turned professional, he has had a meteoric rise to the top of the sport. His first win came at the Byron Nelson Championship back in 2010, his first of 13 career PGA Tour victories. Not only that, but Day has already won in American and in Australia in some of the biggest events on the PGA Tour respectively.

Now, this year, Jason Day seems to be back in form and is many people’s outside bet to win the 123rd US Open. According to the Official World Golf Rankings, Day is back up to 20th in the world after being outside of the Top 50 for several years. So far this season, Day has had a win as well as plenty of Top 10 finishes this season in the half of the year. He has already won $5.5m+ this calendar year in prize money, his best in six years.

Forgetting off the course earnings for a minute, purely just on the PGA Tour, Jason Day has earned $55,743,620 according to pgatour.com. This puts Day inside the Top 10 on the PGA Tour career earnings list of all time. If his career continues the way it is going right now, he will almost certainly continue to rise up those rankings.

The career earnings don’t stop there though for the 1987-born superstar. According to spotrac.com, Day’s career earnings in total equates to around $61 million. As mentioned, his official pay-outs are somewhere in the region of $56 million, but he has earned over $5 million more than that in total.

Day’s most successful year to date in terms of career earnings was of course in 2015. Day earned somewhere in the region of $10 million that year, his best year ever. This is due to the fact he won five events in 2015, including a major with the PGA Championship. He also won the BMW Championship, Farmers Insurance open, Canadian Open and The Barclays that year.

More about Day’s off the course earnings next.

Jason Day Endorsement & Sponsorship Deals

Jason Day Golf

Another reason that Jason Day has a net worth of $55 million and has earned upward of $61 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

Day is heavily endorsed by several huge global companies and is paid millions each year to promote their brand. The former world number one is also sponsored by the likes of TaylorMade and Concur, with his biggest sponsor being Nike. The Aussie golfing star uses purely TaylorMade clubs, as well as using a TaylorMade bag.

As previously mentioned, Nike are Jason Day’s main sponsor. Day earns in excess of $10 million each year from his endorsement deal with Nike, which began back in 2016. In turn, he wears Nike clothing each and every golf tournament he plays in (source: businessinsider.com).

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings on the golf course are all huge factors in the growth of Day’s net worth.

As of today Rahm is one of the betting favorites to win the 123rd US Open with the best sports betting apps. The likes of Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm and two-time winner Brooks Koepka are popular selections too with the best offshore sportsbooks.

Be sure to claim the various golf betting offers and golf free bets available on the SportsLens site before the 2023 US Open.

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly. Paul can also be found on social media across various accounts. You can find him on Twitter @paulkelly98, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
