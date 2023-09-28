Golf

Justin Rose Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: Former Major Champions Boasts $40 Million Net Worth

Paul Kelly
Justin Rose Golf 1

Ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of English golfing superstar and former major champion, Justin Rose. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals.

Justin Rose Net Worth Estimated At $40 Million

Justin Rose is one of the biggest names in the sport of golf of the past two decades. Not only is the Englishman an extremely popular golfer, but he is also a serial winner. He won the US Open a decade ago back in 2013, as well as winning 25 tournaments all around the world. This includes 11 on both the PGA Tour and the European Tour.

Given the fact that Rose shot to fame back in 1998 as an 18-year-old amateur golfer, he has earned millions of dollars ever since. The 43-year-old is one of the most successful golfers of all time, and will go down in history as one of the greatest British golfers to ever lift a club.

Ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, Italy, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Justin Rose’s net worth. We can reveal that Justin Rose’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $40 million.

The former major champion is worth an absolute fortune and is one of the biggest names in the sport of golf over the past two decades. The Englishman has won multiple tournaments all around the world since turning pro back in 1998. This includes the US Open, BMW Championship and Memorial Tournament to name but a few.

Golf Monthly now estimates his net worth to be at least $40 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Rose has show on several occasions that he can beat anyone on his day. He is a highly respected player on the PGA Tour and is one of the most consistent golfers of the 21st century.

Since winning his maiden golf tournament back in January 2002, Rose has earned tens of millions of dollars. More about his career earnings later in this article. Rose’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures off the golf course too. His other main earners off the golf course comes through his various endorsements. Again, more on that later.

Justin Rose net worth figure according to golfmonthly.com

Justin Rose Career Earnings

Year Earnings
2023 $4,635,120
2022 $1,537,328
2021 $1,304,180
2020 $1,218,156
2019 $5,038,849
2018 $8,275,678
2017 $4,245,308
2016 $2,194,365
2015 $5,605,177
2014 $4,226,768
2013 $4,296,148
2012 $4,545,680
2011 $4,161,580
2010 $3,738,331
2009 $1,225,518
2008 $1,097,854
2007 $2,825,875
2006 $1,629,288
2005 $1,465,191
2004 $1,236,764
2003 $599,874
2002 $94,816
2001 $30,756

Figures courtesy of pgatour.com

Ever since Justin Rose turned professional, he has had a meteoric rise to the very pinnacle of the sport. He is widely regarded as one of the best British golfers of all time, boasting 25 career victories – including 11 on the PGA Tour.

With wins on the golf course comes huge earnings of course. Having won all around the world on the PGA Tour, European Tour and various other tournaments, the 1980-born golfing superstar has earned an extremely lucrative amount of cash over the years.

Forgetting off the course earnings for a minute, purely just on the PGA Tour, Justin Rose has earned $61,819,359 according to pgatour.com. This puts Rose at number six on the PGA Tour career earnings list of all time. He will almost certainly continue to rise up those rankings and potentially creep into to Top 5 in the not so distant future.

The career earnings don’t stop there though for the successful English golfer. According to spotrac.com, Rose’s career earnings in total equates to over $65 million. As mentioned, his official pay-outs are somewhere in the region of $61.8 million, but he has earned over three million more than that in total.

This is of course down to winning 25 golf tournaments worldwide. Rose’s highest earnings year as a professional golfer came back in 2018. Rose reportedly earned $8,275,678 that year. This is down to winning various events, as well as finished fourth in the FedEx Cup.

Justin Rose Endorsement & Sponsorship Deals

Justin Rose Golf

Another reason that Justin Rose has a net worth of over $40 million and has earned upward of $65 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

As you would expect, the former world number one has various sponsors, which includes some huge brands such as Morgan Stanley, Mastercard, Hublot, Zurich Insurance Group, Axis1, Bonobos, Slync.io, Lamkin Golf Grips and The Condor. However, Rose’s biggest endorsement deal over the years was with golf manufacturer TaylorMade.

Rose has been using TaylorMade clubs for several years now. He continues to use a TaylorMade driver, TaylorMade woods as well as wedges. However, he uses Cobra irons and a non-TaylorMade putter now. He also uses Titleist golf balls. Although TaylorMade were a huge sponsor for Rose for several years, he is now a manufacturer free agent.

These endorsement agreements have helped him to earn extra money and establish himself as a prominent name in the golf industry. It is unknown exactly how much Justin Rose is paid by his sponsors. However, according to Forbes, Rose earns upward of $10 million per annum through his various endorsements.

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings on the golf course are all huge factors in the growth of Justin Rose’s net worth.

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
