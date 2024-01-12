Golf

What Is The Lowest Golf Score Ever? Take A Look At Some Of The Sport’s Record Rounds

Author image
James Chittick
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
marco simone golf course NEW
marco simone golf course NEW

It’s one of the few sports on earth where smaller scores are better, but just what is the lowest golf score ever?

While there are plenty of different variables and caveats regarding which scores count in official records, we’ve broken down some of the lowest scores ever recorded in golf.

Lowest Golf Tournament Score Ever Recorded

In men’s major championships, 62 is the lowest-ever golf score officially recorded. Branden Grace hit 62 at the 2017 Open Championship, while Richie Fowler and Xander Schauffele both managed the same score at the US Open in 2023.

Player Major Date Course
Branden Grace The Open Championship 7/22/17 Royal Birkdale
Rickie Fowler US Open 6/15/23 LA Country Club
Xander Schauffele US Open 6/15/23 LA Country Club

For women’s major tournaments, the lowest round ever hit is 61. The record is held jointly by Leona Maguire, Lee Jeong-eun and Kim Hyo-joo. All three hit their record scores at the Evian Championship.

Player Major Date Course
Kim Hyo-joo Evian Championship 9/11/14 Evian Resort Golf Club
Lee Jeong-eun Evian Championship 7/23/21 Evian Resort Golf Club
Leona Maguire Evian Championship 7/25/21 Evian Resort Golf Club

But the lowest documented score in competitive golf is even lower. While not in a major championship, several men have hit 57 in competitive play.

Bobby Wyatt managed it at the 2010 Alabama Boys Junior Championship, with Alex Ross doing the same at the 2019 Dogwood Invitational.

Ross’s round at the Druid Hills Golf Club was 15-under-par, including 13 birdies and an eagle.

As for the lowest PGA score ever, Jim Furyk shot a round of 58 on August 7 2016. During the final round of the Travelers Championship at TCP River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, Furyk set the new PGA tour record.

His was the seventh sub-60 round in the history of the PGA tour.

Lowest Golf Score Ever

The lowest officially recorded round of golf ever is 55, shot by Australian golfer Rhein Gibson at River Oaks Golf Club in Oklahoma. Gibson hit 12 birdies and two eagles on the par 71 course on May 12 2012.

This round is recognised by Guinness World Records as the lowest golf score ever. There have been several other 55-stroke rounds documented, but they are usually discounted due to the length of course or nature of the round.

Another was added on August 27 2020 as Alexander Hughes shot 55 in Jenks, Oklahoma less than 100 miles from where Gibson set the official record.

Golf’s most famous name, Tiger Woods, shot his lowest ever score back in 1997. With a score of 59, Woods hit his record round at his local course in Isleworth, Florida just a week before his forst Masters win at Augusta National.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

James Chittick

James is a sports data journalist with a passion for all things stats and figures. He has previously written for numerous local and national titles including the Daily Mirror, Manchester Evening News and Football.London. Now with for SportsLens, James specialises in giving in-depth analysis and insight across a wide range of sports including football, rugby and more.
View All Posts By James Chittick
Author Image

James Chittick

Twitter Linkedin
James is a sports data journalist with a passion for all things stats and figures. He has previously written for numerous local and national titles including the Daily Mirror, Manchester Evening News and Football.London. Now with for SportsLens, James specialises in giving in-depth analysis and insight across a wide range of sports including football, rugby and more.
View All Posts By James Chittick

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
marco simone golf course NEW
Golf

LATEST What Is The Lowest Golf Score Ever? Take A Look At Some Of The Sport’s Record Rounds

Author image James Chittick  •  Jan 12 2024
Golf
Tiger Woods’ Twenty Seven Year Nike Deal In Numbers: How Much Has He Earned?
Author image James Chittick  •  Jan 09 2024

Golfing superstar Tiger Woods’ partnership with sportswear giants Nike has come to an end after more than 27 years of collaboration. Woods has been using Nike clothing and equipment for…

1664897226553
Golf
Hero World Challenge 2023: History, Past Winners, Prize Money and Full Field
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Nov 29 2023

The Hero World Challenge is right around the corner which means the one and only Tiger Woods is just inches away from his return to the professional scene. Here, we…

Zozo Championship Round 2 Tee Times Leaderboard Standings
Golf
Zozo Championship Round 2 Tee Times, Leaderboard, & Standings
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 19 2023
Zozo Championship 2023 Scorecard For Accordia Narashino Country Club
Golf
Zozo Championship 2023 Scorecard For Accordia Narashino Country Club
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 18 2023
Golf Digest Expert Picks Best Bets To Win Zozo Championship 2023
Golf
Golf Digest Expert Picks: Best Bets To Win Zozo Championship 2023
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 18 2023
Zozo Championship Sleeper Picks Dahmen Among Best Longshot Bets
Golf
Zozo Championship Sleeper Picks: Dahmen Among Best Longshot Bets
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 18 2023
Arrow to top