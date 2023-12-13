Research Features

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive” & “Full Swing” Beat Out “The Walking Dead” & “The Crown” by Hours Viewed on Netflix in First Half of 2023

David Evans
Sports Editor
2 min read
drive to survive1

Netflix’s sports documentaries “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” and “Full Swing” have made a splash in the platform’s mid-year engagement report. Capturing the essence of competition, these series delve deep into the lives, pressures, and triumphs of professional athletes in their respective high-speed and precision-driven sports. The two sports documentaries both ranked in the top-300 in hours viewed from January to June of 2023.

“F1: Drive to Survive” Ranked 115th Globally on Netflix

The enthralling “Drive to Survive,” sitting at the 115th spot globally, accelerates interest with an impressive 92.3 million hours viewed. It captures the 2022 Formula 1 season’s high stakes, with an in-depth look at the strategies, personal challenges, and victories of F1 fan favorites like Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

The series’ intense portrayal of the sport’s inner workings continues to attract a broad audience, extending beyond the stands of racing enthusiasts to those fascinated by the sheer human endeavor in sports.

The series beat out some big names like “The Crown: Season 5”, “Better Call Saul: Season 6” and “The Walking Dead: Season 10” in hours viewed in the first half of 2023.

“Full Swing” With 53.1 Million Hours Viewed in First Half of 2023

“Full Swing” secures the 268th position, drawing in 53.1 million hours viewed. This docuseries puts the focus on the mental fortitude and elite skills of golf legends like Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson.

The show dives into the lives, the intense focus required for each shot, and the sometimes-unseen pressures professional golfers face on the PGA Tour.

It has also made fan favorites out of golfers like Joel Dahmen, whose sincerity and self-deprecation behind the scenes was a breath of fresh air.

“Full Swing” beat out “The Walking Dead: Season 8” in hours viewed between January and June of 2023.

Top Shows with Over 800 Million Hours Viewed

While the sports documentaries performed reasonably well, the numbers on Netflix’s most-viewed shows are staggering.

“The Night Agent: Season 1” garnered over 800 million hours viewed in the first half of 2023.

The sports docs have a long way to go to catch that, they are certainly carved out a niche on the platform and fans are tuning in in their droves.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined SportsLens in 2021. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting platforms.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
David Evans

drive to survive1
Research Features

"Formula 1: Drive to Survive" & "Full Swing" Beat Out "The Walking Dead" & "The Crown" by Hours Viewed in First Half of 2023

David Evans  •  Dec 13 2023
