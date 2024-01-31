The tradition of drenching the Super Bowl’s winning coach in Gatorade dates back to the 1980s and it has since become a very popular betting avenue for NFL fans.
Predicting which color to come out of the cooler is a rigorous and time consuming task for many bettors across the country looking to cash in on the biggest day of the NFL season.
The best NFL sportsbooks have been offering 0dds on the Gatorade color for over a decade now and there’s plenty of value in this market with a +200 favorite.
Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds
- Purple | +200
- Blue | +275
- Yellow/Green/Lime | +400
- Orange | +450
- Red/Pink | +450
- Clear/Water | +1000
At +450, Orange looks to be offering the best bang for your buck here. Since 2001, it has been the most popular color poured on the winning coach – seen a total of five times.
Red is the primary color of both the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers but we haven’t seen this color once in over 20 years.
When the Chiefs claimed their second Super Bowl ring of the decade last year, head coach Andy Reid was drenched in Purple Gatorade – landing a big price winner for some lucky bettors.
This time around, Purple is a clear favorite. When the Chiefs won their first Super Bowl of the dynasty back in 2020, they chose Orange.
Super Bowl Gatorade Color Pick: Orange (+450) with BetOnline
Andy Reid’s Gatorade bath was the ultimate wake-up call that he’d won the Super Bowl. 🙌
📺: Time’s Yours: Andy Reid & the 2019 @Chiefs – narrated by @ericstonestreet – TONIGHT 9pm ET on @nflnetwork. pic.twitter.com/EGwrePtLFu
— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) September 9, 2020
Super Bowl Gatorade Color History, Trends & Stats
- Since 2001, Orange has been the most frequent color with five appearances
- Since 2015, Blue has been the most popular color with four appearances
- Since 2001, we have never seen Red/Pink
- Purple and Yellow have only appeared on three occasions
|Year
|Super Bowl Winner
|Gatorade Color
|2023
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Purple
|2022
|LA Rams
|Blue
|2021
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Blue
|2020
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Orange
|2019
|New England Patriots
|Blue
|2018
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Yellow
|2017
|New England Patriots
|None
|2016
|Denver Broncos
|Orange
|2015
|New England Patriots
|Blue
|2014
|Seattle Seahawks
|Orange
|2013
|Baltimore Ravens
|None
|2012
|New York Giants
|Purple
|2011
|Green Bay Packers
|Orange
|2010
|New Orleans Saints
|Orange
|2009
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Yellow
|2008
|New York Giants
|Clear
|2007
|Indianapolis Colts
|Clear
|2006
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Clear
|2005
|New England Patriots
|Clear
|2004
|New England Patriots
|None
|2003
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Purple
|2002
|New England Patriots
|None
|2001
|Baltimore Ravens
|Yellow