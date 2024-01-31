NFL

Super Bowl Gatorade Odds, Stats & Picks: Purple Favored As Winning Color

Author image
Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
3 min read
The tradition of drenching the Super Bowl’s winning coach in Gatorade dates back to the 1980s and it has since become a very popular betting avenue for NFL fans.

Predicting which color to come out of the cooler is a rigorous and time consuming task for many bettors across the country looking to cash in on the biggest day of the NFL season.

The best NFL sportsbooks have been offering 0dds on the Gatorade color for over a decade now and there’s plenty of value in this market with a +200 favorite.

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds

  • Purple | +200
  • Blue | +275
  • Yellow/Green/Lime | +400
  • Orange | +450
  • Red/Pink | +450
  • Clear/Water | +1000

At +450, Orange looks to be offering the best bang for your buck here. Since 2001, it has been the most popular color poured on the winning coach – seen a total of five times.

Red is the primary color of both the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers but we haven’t seen this color once in over 20 years.

When the Chiefs claimed their second Super Bowl ring of the decade last year, head coach Andy Reid was drenched in Purple Gatorade – landing a big price winner for some lucky bettors.

This time around, Purple is a clear favorite. When the Chiefs won their first Super Bowl of the dynasty back in 2020, they chose Orange.

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Pick: Orange (+450) with BetOnline

Super Bowl Gatorade Color History, Trends & Stats

  • Since 2001, Orange has been the most frequent color with five appearances
  • Since 2015, Blue has been the most popular color with four appearances
  • Since 2001, we have never seen Red/Pink 
  • Purple and Yellow have only appeared on three occasions
Year Super Bowl Winner Gatorade Color
2023 Kansas City Chiefs Purple
2022 LA Rams Blue
2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Blue
2020 Kansas City Chiefs Orange
2019 New England Patriots Blue
2018 Philadelphia Eagles Yellow
2017 New England Patriots None
2016 Denver Broncos Orange
2015 New England Patriots Blue
2014 Seattle Seahawks Orange
2013 Baltimore Ravens None
2012 New York Giants Purple
2011 Green Bay Packers Orange
2010 New Orleans Saints Orange
2009 Pittsburgh Steelers Yellow
2008 New York Giants Clear
2007 Indianapolis Colts Clear
2006 Pittsburgh Steelers Clear
2005 New England Patriots Clear
2004 New England Patriots None
2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Purple
2002 New England Patriots None
2001 Baltimore Ravens Yellow
