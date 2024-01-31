The tradition of drenching the Super Bowl’s winning coach in Gatorade dates back to the 1980s and it has since become a very popular betting avenue for NFL fans.

Predicting which color to come out of the cooler is a rigorous and time consuming task for many bettors across the country looking to cash in on the biggest day of the NFL season.

The best NFL sportsbooks have been offering 0dds on the Gatorade color for over a decade now and there’s plenty of value in this market with a +200 favorite.

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds

Purple | +200

Blue | +275

Yellow/Green/Lime | +400

Orange | +450

Red/Pink | +450

Clear/Water | +1000

At +450, Orange looks to be offering the best bang for your buck here. Since 2001, it has been the most popular color poured on the winning coach – seen a total of five times.

Red is the primary color of both the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers but we haven’t seen this color once in over 20 years.

When the Chiefs claimed their second Super Bowl ring of the decade last year, head coach Andy Reid was drenched in Purple Gatorade – landing a big price winner for some lucky bettors.

This time around, Purple is a clear favorite. When the Chiefs won their first Super Bowl of the dynasty back in 2020, they chose Orange.

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Pick: Orange (+450) with BetOnline

Andy Reid’s Gatorade bath was the ultimate wake-up call that he’d won the Super Bowl. 🙌 📺: Time’s Yours: Andy Reid & the 2019 @Chiefs – narrated by @ericstonestreet – TONIGHT 9pm ET on @nflnetwork. pic.twitter.com/EGwrePtLFu — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) September 9, 2020

Super Bowl Gatorade Color History, Trends & Stats

Since 2001, Orange has been the most frequent color with five appearances

has been the most frequent color with five appearances Since 2015, Blue has been the most popular color with four appearances

has been the most popular color with four appearances Since 2001, we have never seen Red/Pink

Purple and Yellow have only appeared on three occasions

Year Super Bowl Winner Gatorade Color 2023 Kansas City Chiefs Purple 2022 LA Rams Blue 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Blue 2020 Kansas City Chiefs Orange 2019 New England Patriots Blue 2018 Philadelphia Eagles Yellow 2017 New England Patriots None 2016 Denver Broncos Orange 2015 New England Patriots Blue 2014 Seattle Seahawks Orange 2013 Baltimore Ravens None 2012 New York Giants Purple 2011 Green Bay Packers Orange 2010 New Orleans Saints Orange 2009 Pittsburgh Steelers Yellow 2008 New York Giants Clear 2007 Indianapolis Colts Clear 2006 Pittsburgh Steelers Clear 2005 New England Patriots Clear 2004 New England Patriots None 2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Purple 2002 New England Patriots None 2001 Baltimore Ravens Yellow