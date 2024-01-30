The walkthrough below is your point of reference for February 11th’s 49ers vs Chiefs showdown in Las Vegas. If player stats are your thing, it is worthwhile reading our guide on how to bet on Super Bowl player props in the USA, whilst making full use of customer rewards available to you.

Particularly when it comes to predicting the outcome of a given NFL game, player prop betting has grown to become one of the popular options for regular users.

With that in mind, this guide will show you the best ways to go about placing your Super Bowl player props as the 49ers vs Chiefs edges closer. In addition, this guide will also show you how to maximise some of the best offshore sportsbooks on the web, which allow customers to sign up in any US state.

BetOnline – Unrivalled player prop betting options MyBookie – Sizeable welcome offer worth up to $1000 Bovada – Player prop specialists along with seamless parlay building BetNow – Generous sportsbook bonuses and customer rewards Everygame – Wide NFL market coverage

Best US Betting Site For Super Bowl Player Props: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

For the purposes of this guide, BetOnline will serve as a worthy exemplar in order to show you how to bet on Super Bowl player props.

Not only are they SportsLens’ top pick for NFL betting, but as a new customer there is the potential to claim up to $1,000 thanks to their current sportsbook promo – see more details below.

How To Place Super Bowl Player Props In the USA

Following the steps below, see how to begin betting on player props using a flexible new customer bonus.

1. Sign-Up to BetOnline

If you are 18 or over, have a valid email address and a password in mind, you are all set – just click the link above to head over to BetOnline’s sign-up page.

As mentioned, sites like BetOnline operate offshore and offer a useful alternative for those who live in states with restrictions.

2. Deposit as a New Customer

As long as you are a new customer, BetOnline’s deposit match offer can be redeemed.

It works as a 50% bonus on your first deposit, with the maximum set at $1,000 – that would, therefore, require a deposit of $2,000.

If that appears too steep, fear not, the offer works all the way down to the minimum deposit of $55.

3. Place a Super Bowl Player Prop Bet

The full list of Super Bowl odds can be found by clicking on the NFL button located on BetOnline’s main menu.

This will bring up all the typical markets you would expect to find, but also an extensive list of Super Bowl player props. These can be combined using BetOnline’s same game parlay betting capabilities, and you can also find niche markets such as ‘player performance duels’ which pits player props from each team against each other.

Super Bowl Player Props on BetOnline

See the kinds of player prop bets you can wager on ahead of the Super Bowl below.

Touchdowns

Passing Yards

Receiving and Rushing Yards

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Receptions

Player Performance Duels