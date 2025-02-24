Editorial

Colorado's Shedeur Sanders will not work out at the NFL scouting combine this week

Zach Wolpin
With February ending this week, the 2025 NFL draft continues to approach. On Thursday, February 27, the 2025 NFL scouting combine will occur at Lucas Oil Stadium. 

Over the weekend, it was announced Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders will not work out at the scouting combine. He’ll let his four years of college football speak for itself. Sanders still plans to interview and meet with teams this week.

Shedeur Sanders will throw at his Colorado pro day


Throwing at the NFL combine is not required for QBs. We’ve seen players pass on the opportunity and still be taken at a top-five pick. Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye were the first three picks in 2024. All three of them did not throw at the 2024 NFL combine. Despite no plans to throw at the combine, Shedeur Sanders does plan to throw at his Pro Day next month.

Compared to last year’s class, the top-end QB talent is not as plentiful. Six QBs were selected in the first round. There’s a chance only two or three QBs go in the first round in 2025. The two guarantees are Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward. Sanders just finished his senior season with the Buffaloes. He played all four years of his collegiate eligibility with his father Deion Sanders.

Two years were spent at Jackson State and the final two were at Colorado. The 23-year-old threw for a career-high 4,134 passing yards last season. His (74.0) completion percentage led the entire country in 2024. Additionally, his career (.718) completion percentage is an NCAA Division 1 record. Sanders believes he is worthy of being the #1 pick in the 2025 draft. Several teams in the top six need a QB. We’ll see what the future holds for the Colorado QB.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
Zach Wolpin

