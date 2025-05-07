On Tuesday night, the Cavaliers were home for Game 2 vs. the Pacers in the East semi-finals. In Game 1, Cleveland lost 121-112 to Indiana.

For Game 2, the Cavs were without Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and De’Andre Hunter. Cleveland had a 20-point lead on Tuesday, but the Pacers never gave up. There was a crazy sequence at the end of the game, and Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton hit a step-back game-winning three. On Wednesday, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith berated Cavs’ Darius Garland for not playing in Game 2.

When will Darius Garland make his return for the Cavaliers?

Stephen A. Smith calls out Darius Garland “You’re on the brink of elimination. … Limp yo ass out there no matter which way you got to do it.” (🎥 @FirstTake ) pic.twitter.com/lMTiPOSqBY — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 7, 2025



Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith was on First Take, a show he does daily. The crew was discussing last night’s Pacers vs. Celtics game. Smith called out Cavaliers PG Darius Garland for not being available to play. He understands that a toe injury can be “very painful,” but he’s baffled that Garland is unable to play. The 25-year-old has missed four straight games with a toe injury. Garland hasn’t played since Game 2 of the first round.

Stephen A. Smith said Garland needs to be “damn near crippled if you can’t play.” He detailed how Indiana’s backcourt has been successful through the first two games of this series. While Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell has been left to do most of the heavy lifting. He had 48 points, five rebounds, nine assists, and four steals. Despite Mitchell’s best effort, the Cavs still lost. They’re now down 2-0 to the Pacers, and Darius Garland hasn’t played since April 23.

During First Take on Wednesday, Stephen A. Smith was practically begging Darius Garland to make a return for the Cavs. TNT sideline reporter Jared Greenberg noted Garland’s injury would normally keep him out two weeks in the regular season. It’s been exactly two weeks since Garland last played for Cleveland. Will he be available for Game 3 on Friday night?