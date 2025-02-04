Editorial

Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Performance Dominates Online Interest

Liam Solomon
As the Super Bowl is scheduled to be held on February 9, 2025, there has been a significant surge in searches in the United States regarding the halftime show performers. Recent data indicates that search inquiries for “Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show” totaled 492,054 in January, 2025, only 1,318 searches away from Rihanna’s 2023 show.

Data Highlights:

  • Rihanna has recorded the highest search volume among celebrities, reaching a total of 493,372 searches.
  • Kendrick Lamar is only 1,318 searches behind Rihanna in search volume.
  • The performance by Usher garnered the lowest interest, with a total of 42,177 searches.

Utilizing data from Google Keywords, analysts at Sport Lens have disclosed that the public expresses a preference for Drake as the potential collaborator for a performance alongside Kendrick Lamar.

Kendrick Lamar is only 1,318 searches away from the top spot.

As the Super Bowl approaches on February 9, 2025, there has been a notable increase in interest regarding the artists scheduled to perform at this year’s event.

Currently, Kendrick Lamar ranks second among the most searched celebrities anticipated to grace the stage.

It is important to note that these search results have been limited to the United States, as the main event will take place there.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar: The Unlikely Duo Fans Want to See Take the Stage at the Super Bowl.

In light of the recent controversy that emerged in 2024, fans have articulated a pronounced interest in witnessing a collaborative performance featuring Drake and Kendrick Lamar, which exceeds their enthusiasm for performances by other well-known artists such as Eminem, Lil Wayne, and Jay-Z.

Conversely, while Rihanna currently leads in search results among artists, it is significant to observe that she is the least favored choice for a performance alongside Kendrick Lamar.

Additionally, it is pertinent to acknowledge that Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Lil Wayne, and Jay-Z remain prominent figures in the preferences expressed by fans regarding potential collaborations with Kendrick Lamar.

Methodology

Data was exclusively obtained through Google Keywords. This tool enables us to leverage Google’s search engine optimization capabilities to identify relevant information for each article.

Liam Solomon

Liam is a content writer for Sportslens. He has 7 years of experience writing articles on trending topics including sports and finance. Liam has a passion for analysing trending data and has had his data shared in publications including New York Times, BBC and 1000's more.
View All Posts By Liam Solomon
