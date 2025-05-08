Editorial

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors Game 2: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel

Olly Taliku
The Golden State Warriors are looking to take a two game lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves back to Chase Center, but will have to win without an injured Stephen Curry for game 2.

Timberwolves vs Warriors Game 2 preview

The Golden State Warriors stole game 1 in Minnesota as they were able to hold on for an 11 point victory without Stephen Curry playing the majority of the game.

Curry was seen clutching his hamstring midway through the second quarter and although he clearly wanted to carry on after a quick start (13 points), he was forced off the floor before half time.

The two-time MVP didn’t return to Tuesday’s game and he has since been ruled out for at least a week. Curry’s return to the court could come around game 6 or 7 (should the series go that far).

Without his Batman, Robin (Jimmy Butler) was instrumental for the Warriors, finishing with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists – just 2 assists shy of his third ever postseason triple double.

Buddy Hield led all scores with 24 points, proving once again that he can step up for the Warriors when needed after a disappointing start to the postseason.

Regardless of Curry’s injury, the Timberwolves need to improve on Thursday night if they are going to win… especially from beyond the arc.

Minnesota shot 5/29 from three in game 1, which was a slight improvement on their game 5 win over the Lakers when they shot a shocking 7/47.

Nobody really stepped up for the Timberwolves in game 1 and after disappointing back to back performances (despite beating the Lakers), Thursday’s game could be make or break for the young team.

The Timberwolves have never recovered from an 0-2 start in a postseason series.

WATCH: Warriors trio goes off in game one without Steph Curry

Timberwolves vs Warriors injury report

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries

G Rob Dillingham (ankle; out)

Golden State Warriors injuries

G Stephen Curry (hamstring; out)

What TV channel is Timberwolves vs Warriors on?

Thursday’s Game 2 of Timberwolves vs Warriors will be broadcast nationally on TNT.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
