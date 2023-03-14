Dallas Cowboys Trade For Indianapolis Colts CB Stephan Gilmore

The Dallas Cowboys made a splash move in trading for Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephan Gilmore in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

Breaking: The Cowboys are acquiring five-time Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore from the Colts, sources tell @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/ZUetUhSvFT — ESPN (@espn) March 14, 2023

Gilmore, the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, has been one of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL over the past few seasons. With his size, speed, and elite coverage skills, Gilmore has established himself as a shutdown cornerback who can effectively neutralize even the league’s most talented wide receivers.

The trade sees the Cowboys sending only a fifth-round draft pick to the Colts in exchange for Gilmore. The addition of Gilmore is a huge boost for a Cowboys defense that has struggled in the secondary this past year. The team has one of the more polarizing defensive players in Micah Parsons. Adding Gilmore provides another star on that defense.

The move is also a signal of the Cowboys’ intent to contend for a Super Bowl in the upcoming season. Dallas has an explosive offense led by quarterback Dak Prescott and a defense now with Gilmore’s presence. The team looks poised to make a deep playoff run.

For the Colts, the loss of Gilmore is a significant blow to their defense. The team had hoped that Gilmore’s arrival would help them challenge for the AFC South title, but now they will have to regroup and find a way to replace his production.

With the addition of Gilmore, the team’s Super Bowl aspirations have increased. Cowboys fans should be already buzzing with excitement about the upcoming season. It seems with this addition, the Cowboys might as well be favorites to win the NFC East according to Texas sportsbooks. It will be a very competitive division, so maybe this addition to the defense gets them over the hump.