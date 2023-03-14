NFL

Dallas Cowboys Trade For Indianapolis Colts CB Stephan Gilmore

Author image
Owen Jones
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Gilmore
Gilmore

The Dallas Cowboys made a splash move in trading for Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephan Gilmore in exchange for a fifth-round pick. 

 

Gilmore, the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, has been one of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL over the past few seasons. With his size, speed, and elite coverage skills, Gilmore has established himself as a shutdown cornerback who can effectively neutralize even the league’s most talented wide receivers.

https://ebonybird.com/wp-content/uploads/getty-images/2022/10/1437050477.jpeg

The trade sees the Cowboys sending only a fifth-round draft pick to the Colts in exchange for Gilmore. The addition of Gilmore is a huge boost for a Cowboys defense that has struggled in the secondary this past year. The team has one of the more polarizing defensive players in Micah Parsons. Adding Gilmore provides another star on that defense.

The move is also a signal of the Cowboys’ intent to contend for a Super Bowl in the upcoming season. Dallas has an explosive offense led by quarterback Dak Prescott and a defense now with Gilmore’s presence. The team looks poised to make a deep playoff run.

For the Colts, the loss of Gilmore is a significant blow to their defense. The team had hoped that Gilmore’s arrival would help them challenge for the AFC South title, but now they will have to regroup and find a way to replace his production.

With the addition of Gilmore, the team’s Super Bowl aspirations have increased. Cowboys fans should be  already buzzing with excitement about the upcoming season. It seems with this addition, the Cowboys might as well be favorites to win the NFC East according to Texas sportsbooks. It will be a very competitive division, so maybe this addition to the defense gets them over the hump.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 1450094733 1
NFL

LATEST Chiefs, Patriots Among Favorites To Trade For DeAndre Hopkins

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  1h
waller
NFL
New York Giants Trade For Las Vegas Raiders Tight End Darren Waller
Author image Owen Jones  •  4h

The New York Giants have acquired Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller in a blockbuster trade. New York only gave up a third round pick for Waller.   Blockbuster:…

Meyers
NFL
Las Vegas Raiders Sign Former Patriots Receiver Jakobi Meyers
Author image Owen Jones  •  5h

The Las Vegas Raiders have added another weapon for new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in signing former New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.   Sources: The #Raiders are signing #Patriots…

Heinicke
NFL
Atlanta Falcons Sign Quarterback Taylor Heinicke
Author image Owen Jones  •  6h
Aaron Rodgers10
NFL
Jets Interested In Former Packers Players To Help Lure Aaron Rodgers
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  7h
rsz web 230116 cj stroud
NFL
The 3 Players Who Could Be Selected #1 In 2023 NFL Draft
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 14 2023
rsz b0mznbxvkaexi5yg2oaj
NFL
3 Potential Destinations Should Dalvin Cook Leave The Vikings
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 13 2023
Arrow to top