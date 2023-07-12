To begin the 2022 season, the Cleveland Browns had Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. He suffered an injury and Deshuan Watson started the final six games of the season. Brissett has moved on to the Commanders as Watson will be the full-time starter for the Browns.

Watson spoke to the media and vocalized that Amari Cooper and himself have been working to build their chemistry this offseason. They don’t have a ton of playing time together, but the Browns expect the duo to lead the team’s passing attack.

Deshaun Watson will have the opportunity to play a full season with Amari Cooper in 2023

#Browns Deshaun Watson said he and Amari Cooper have been working on their chemistry in recent days. pic.twitter.com/XAByWhA5DS — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) July 11, 2023



In the final six games of the season that Watson started for the Browns in 2022, the team went 3-3. He made his debut for Cleveland in Week 13. That start was against his former team, the Houston Texans. Watson went 12-22 for 131 yards and one touchdown.

Amari Cooper had four catches for 40 yards in that 27-14 win on the road. There are no distractions this offseason for Watson and he’s fully able to focus on playing. Training this offseason with his teammates is crucial, due to the reps he wasn’t able to get with them last season.



This offseason, Amari Cooper is not the only WR that Watson has been putting in the extra work with. Former Jets WR Elijah Moore will play his first season with Cleveland in 2023. In the video above, you can see Moore and Watson training together. They want to establish a real connection next season.

Elijah Moore and Amari Cooper could be a solid one-two punch at WR for the Browns next season. With two different quarterbacks in 2022, Cooper had a career-high nine touchdown catches. He was a true WR1 last season for the Browns with 132 targets. That matched his former career-high from his 2016 season with the Raiders. Heading into year 2 with Cleveland, Deshaun Watson will look to fully utilize the weapons that their roster has to be successful.