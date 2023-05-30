Deshaun Watson Would Love To Have Deandre Hopkins

Cleveland Browns quarterback and former teammate of Deandre Hopkins Deshaun Watson said that he would love to have him.



#Browns Deshaun Watson says he would love to have DeAndre Hopkins #DHop pic.twitter.com/8nCrJT3IQ1 — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) May 30, 2023

Watson was Hopkins’ quarterback during his time with the Houston Texans before Hopkins got traded to the Arizona Cardinals. Now that Hopkins is a free agent, he can sign with whatever team that decides to offer him a contract. In now position to win now, the Cardinals did the right thing in letting Hopkins go.

Him reuniting with his former quarterback could be a good landing spot and the Browns are in a very competitive AFC North division.

It seems like every team in this division decided to upgrade at the wide receiver position. The Bengals obviously have one of the best receiving cores in the NFL, Baltimore added Odell Beckham Jr. and drafted Zay Flowers, and Pittsburgh added veteran Allen Robinson to a receiving core led by Diontae Johnson and George Pickens.

The Cleveland Browns are +350 to win the AFC North according to Ohio betting sites.

The Browns have arguably the weakest receiving core in the division. Yeah Amari Cooper is a good wide receiver and capable of being a number one, but adding Hopkins would undoubtedly be an upgrade. The team did add at the position, however. They traded for New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore and drafted Cedric Tillman in the third round of this past NFL draft.

Even though age might catch up to the stud wide receiver, Deandre Hopkins is still capable of being the alpha in the passing game. Even though some teams may think his best years are behind him, which they probably are, Hopkins is still one of the better wide receivers in the NFL and will be a difference maker to whatever team he decides to sign with.