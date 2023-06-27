NFL

Panthers and Browns Have Emerged In The Hopkins Sweepstakes

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
usa today 20915479.0
usa today 20915479.0

The Carolina Panthers and the Cleveland Browns have emerged as potential landing spots for wide receiver free agent DeAndre Hopkins.

 

The Browns being interested is nothing new as they were reported to have interest in Hopkins prior to his visits with the Titans and Patriots. For the Browns, his former quarterback DeShaun Watson expressed that he would love to have Hopkins back, and there is no bad blood there. Hopkins signing there would be a perfect win now move for the Browns in a very competitive AFC North.

The Cleveland Browns are +400 to win the AFC North according to Ohio sportsbooks.

https://a.espncdn.com/photo/2020/0609/r706609_2_1296x729_16-9.jpg

Hopkins being in Cleveland would also give the Browns a log jam at wide receiver. Thye already have a solid wide receiver core led by Amari Cooper. The wide receiver two role for the Browns is yet to be determined. The team traded for Elijah Moore and drafted Cedric Tillman in the third round. Hopkins would instantly be that alpha in the offense leaving the others to compete for targets.

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/62/2023/06/USATSI_20890631-e1687205435856.jpg?w=1000&h=600&crop=1

The Carolina Panthers are the newest team to emerge in the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes. For the Panthers, adding an established top end wide receiver for their rookie quarterback Bryce Young would be a good move for his development. The Panthers are also in a very weak NFC South, and they have the confidence to win that division.

The Carolina Panthers are +310 to win the NFC South according to North Carolina sportsbooks.

The Panthers also have a log jam at wide receiver. The team signed Adam Thielen to a three year deal and DJ Chark to a one year deal. The Panthers also drafted Jonathan Mingo out of Ole Miss in the second round.

Wherever DeAndre Hopkins goes, he will the number one option in the passing attack and he still has the ability to be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 14491569040
NFL

LATEST Brock Purdy Heading To Jacksonville To Continue Rehab Process

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  23h
rsz tkuaqfcppy1myyci2ogq
NFL
Against Their Will, The New York Jets Will Be This Year’s Hard Knocks Team
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 26 2023

The NFL has been having trouble choosing a team to be featured on the 2023 version of HBO’s Hard Knocks. But according to reports from Mike Florio, the New York…

rsz 14500998230
NFL
DeAndre Hopkins To Future Teammates: “I’ll Make Your Job Easy”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 20 2023

DeAndre Hopkins is one of the biggest names still available on the NFL free agent market. The 31-year-old wide receiver has made limited visits thus far, but had a message…

AP23041024779775 1200x818 1
NFL
Shannon Sharpe In Early Talks With FanDuel To Replace Pat McAfee
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jun 20 2023
veronika khomyn 1
NFL
Who is Veronika Khomyn? Exploring the Life of LA Rams Coach Sean McVay’s Newly Pregnant Wife
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 20 2023
rsz zlspbsddyd4i0bntxyxx
NFL
Jordan Love Is The Best QB In The NFL, According To Jaire Alexander
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 19 2023
rsz jamarr chase tee higgins chiefs afc title
NFL
PFF Ranks Cincinnati Bengals Receivers As #1 Unit In The NFL
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 19 2023
Arrow to top