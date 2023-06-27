Panthers and Browns Have Emerged In The Hopkins Sweepstakes

The Carolina Panthers and the Cleveland Browns have emerged as potential landing spots for wide receiver free agent DeAndre Hopkins.

Two new teams have emerged to possibly sign DeAndre Hopkins, the #Browns and #Panthers.#DHop has many connections with the Browns including DeShaun Watson and he played in Clemson which is close to the hometown area in Carolina. pic.twitter.com/Vbl1CW8z6p — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) June 27, 2023

The Browns being interested is nothing new as they were reported to have interest in Hopkins prior to his visits with the Titans and Patriots. For the Browns, his former quarterback DeShaun Watson expressed that he would love to have Hopkins back, and there is no bad blood there. Hopkins signing there would be a perfect win now move for the Browns in a very competitive AFC North.

The Cleveland Browns are +400 to win the AFC North according to Ohio sportsbooks.

Hopkins being in Cleveland would also give the Browns a log jam at wide receiver. Thye already have a solid wide receiver core led by Amari Cooper. The wide receiver two role for the Browns is yet to be determined. The team traded for Elijah Moore and drafted Cedric Tillman in the third round. Hopkins would instantly be that alpha in the offense leaving the others to compete for targets.

The Carolina Panthers are the newest team to emerge in the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes. For the Panthers, adding an established top end wide receiver for their rookie quarterback Bryce Young would be a good move for his development. The Panthers are also in a very weak NFC South, and they have the confidence to win that division.

The Carolina Panthers are +310 to win the NFC South according to North Carolina sportsbooks.

The Panthers also have a log jam at wide receiver. The team signed Adam Thielen to a three year deal and DJ Chark to a one year deal. The Panthers also drafted Jonathan Mingo out of Ole Miss in the second round.

Wherever DeAndre Hopkins goes, he will the number one option in the passing attack and he still has the ability to be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.