Cheltenham Tips: Paddy Power Plate Predictions and Best Bets

The fifth race on the third day at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival is the Paddy Power Plate (4:10) – a contest that the Irish have won four times in the last six runnings.
Paddy Power Plate Chase Best Bet
The Alan King yard had a nice winner at the Festival on Tuesday and have another leading chance here with The Glancing Queen. This 8 year-old has won 2 of her three starts over fences and wasn’t disgraced when second to the improving L’Homme Presse last time out here.
Paddy Power Plate Chase Best Outsider
Simply The Betts won the Brown Advisory Plate Handicap Chase here in 2000, but has lost his way a bit since – yet to win.
But has had some issues and lightly-raced, plus is now with form champion trainer – Paul Nicholls. Is also sporting the cheekpieces for the first time and seems to have run his best races here at Cheltenham.
Note: Odds are subject to change
