NFL

Carolina Panthers Hire Frank Reich As Head Coach

Author image
Owen Jones
2 min read
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Reich 1
Reich 1
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The Carolina Panthers have hired former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich as their new head coach. 

 

Reich interviewed by them over two weeks ago. He seemed to be the perfect fit for what they are trying to build in Carolina. Reich has had plenty of success in the past. He was the offensive coordinator of the San Diego Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles.

https://www.nbcsports.com/sites/rsnunited/files/styles/article_hero_image/public/archive/assets_article/philadelphia/2018/02/12/reich.jpg

He is mostly known for winning a Super Bowl in 2018 with the Eagles. Reich coached up Carson Wentz and made him into a MVP candidate before he suffered a season ending injury. Backup QB Nick Foles took them all the way to a Super Bowl victory under Reich’s tutelage.

After the Super Bowl victory, Reich was hired to be the head coach for the Indianapolis Colts then subsequently fired in the 2022-2023 season.

https://myfox8.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/17/2023/01/GettyImages-278540.jpg

For Reich, the hire represents a return to Carolina where he spent one season as the team’s quarterback and started the franchise’s inaugural NFL game in 1995.

Reich inherits a team that hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2017 — and hasn’t won a postseason game since winning the NFC championship in 2015 with league MVP Cam Newton at quarterback.

The Panthers have been searching for stability at quarterback ever since Newton’s departure. The Panthers cut Baker Mayfield earlier this season and Sam Darnold is an unrestricted free agent. Reich will have a key say in the future of the team’s quarterback situation.

This hire would mean that the Panthers will most likely be taking a quarterback in this years draft. However, the Panthers could trade up to get the guy they want Either way, this is a great hire for a team that exceeded expectations.

The Panthers could be set up for success with a new head coach and a new young quarterback. In a weak division, they might even be favorites to win the division according to North Carolina sports-books. This franchise is going in the right direction, and it starts off with a new head coach.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Owen Jones

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
mahomes
NFL

LATEST Mahomes Injury Update: Sportsbooks Make Chiefs Favorites Again in AFC Championship Game

Author image David Evans  •  1h
McCarthy
NFL
Dallas Cowboys Part Ways With Six Assistant Coaches
Author image Owen Jones  •  2h

The Dallas Cowboys have parted ways with six assistant coaches after their NFC Divisional loss to the San Francisco 49ers.   Cowboys’ OL coach Joe Philbin, RB coach Skip Peete…

Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Betting Alabama
NFL
How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals In Alabama – Top AL NFL Sportsbooks
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  3h

The Chiefs welcome the Bengals to Kansas in the AFC Championship decider on Sunday, and you can claim a free bet in Alabama of up to $1000 at BetOnline to use on…

Bills vs Bengals Same Game Parlay
NFL
Joe Burrow AFC Championship Game Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks
Author image Joe Lyons  •  3h
AFC championship
NFL
How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals in Maryland – Top MD NFL Sportsbooks
Author image Kyle Curran  •  3h
Hackett Broncos
NFL
New York Jets Hire Nathaniel Hackett As Offensive Coordinator
Author image Kyle Curran  •  4h
Hurts
NFL
Eagles 6-0 vs playoff teams this season when Jalen Hurts starts
Author image Joe Lyons  •  4h
Arrow to top