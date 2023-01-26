Carolina Panthers Hire Frank Reich As Head Coach

The Carolina Panthers have hired former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich as their new head coach.

#Panthers agree to terms with Frank Reich to become new head coach pic.twitter.com/spUljJKdBz — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 26, 2023

Reich interviewed by them over two weeks ago. He seemed to be the perfect fit for what they are trying to build in Carolina. Reich has had plenty of success in the past. He was the offensive coordinator of the San Diego Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles.

He is mostly known for winning a Super Bowl in 2018 with the Eagles. Reich coached up Carson Wentz and made him into a MVP candidate before he suffered a season ending injury. Backup QB Nick Foles took them all the way to a Super Bowl victory under Reich’s tutelage.

After the Super Bowl victory, Reich was hired to be the head coach for the Indianapolis Colts then subsequently fired in the 2022-2023 season.

For Reich, the hire represents a return to Carolina where he spent one season as the team’s quarterback and started the franchise’s inaugural NFL game in 1995.

Reich inherits a team that hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2017 — and hasn’t won a postseason game since winning the NFC championship in 2015 with league MVP Cam Newton at quarterback.

The Panthers have been searching for stability at quarterback ever since Newton’s departure. The Panthers cut Baker Mayfield earlier this season and Sam Darnold is an unrestricted free agent. Reich will have a key say in the future of the team’s quarterback situation.

This hire would mean that the Panthers will most likely be taking a quarterback in this years draft. However, the Panthers could trade up to get the guy they want Either way, this is a great hire for a team that exceeded expectations.

The Panthers could be set up for success with a new head coach and a new young quarterback. In a weak division, they might even be favorites to win the division according to North Carolina sports-books. This franchise is going in the right direction, and it starts off with a new head coach.