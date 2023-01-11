NFL

Buffalo Bills Activate Practice Window For Micah Hyde and Jameson Crowder

Author image
Owen Jones
2 min read
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Bills
Bills
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The Buffalo Bills will face the Miami Dolphins this weekend in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs and have made a couple of key moves ahead of the match-up.

The team has activated the practice window for both Micah Hyde and Jamison Crowder. Neither player is expected to suit up Sunday.

https://storage.googleapis.com/afs-prod/media/a03065b6714b422e8184ae4635ef6383/3000.jpeg
Micah Hyde

With that being said, there is clearly optimism that one or both of them can play in the Divisional Round if the Bills get past the Dolphins. Hyde, one of the team’s top safeties, hasn’t played since September 19th when he suffered a neck injury and ultimately had surgery in mid-October. There was actually a belief his season was done at that point. It’s clear Hyde is recovering quicker than expected. That is a huge positive for the Bills. Hyde and Jordan Poyer are a lethal safety duo.

https://images.actionnetwork.com/blog/2022/09/jamison-crowder.jpg
Jameson Crowder

As for Crowder, he sustained an ankle injury in early October. The wide receiver has played just four contests in 2022, reeling in six catches for 60 yards. With the Bills receiving corps being super talented, it feels unlikely he gets many touches if healthy enough to return. It is, however, another option for Buffalo if needed.

The Bills head into the postseason on an absolute roll, winning seven in a row. They finished the campaign with a 13-3 record, beating the New England Patriots 35-23 in Week 18. Miami will certainly face an uphill battle in this game, with Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater ruled out due to injury. but, Buffalo won’t be taking rookie Skylar Thompson for granted.

Even without these two players, the Bills are still heavily favored according to NFL betting sites. If they advance, Buffalo would be set up well throughout the playoffs when these players return. Even without these players, the Bills are still one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Owen Jones

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Tua
NFL

LATEST Tua Ruled Out For Wild-Card Battle vs. Bills

Author image Owen Jones  •  2h
Lamar Jackson Getty FTR 083022
NFL
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Still Struggling For Wild Card Round Against Bengals
Author image Kyle Curran  •  7h

The Baltimore Ravens have been preparing for their battle with the Cincinnati Bengals ahead of their Wild Card round matchup this weekend, and are still unsure on Lamar Jackson’s status…

nfl question
NFL
How Many NFL Wild Card Teams Have Won The Super Bowl?
Author image Andy Newton  •  8h

With NFL Wild Card Weekend in our sights many American Football fans are asking – how many NFL Wild Card teams have won the Super Bowl? We take a look…

Cowboys McCarthy
NFL
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says Mike McCarthy’s Job Not At Stake
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 10 2023
Bengals NFL BetUS
NFL
Best Bets For Wild Card Weekend: 49ers To Cover Spread Against Seahawks
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 10 2023
Irv
NFL
Minnesota Vikings Plan To Activate Irv Smith Jr. From Injured Reserve
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 6 2023
Jackson
NFL
Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson Ruled Out For Season Finale
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 6 2023
Arrow to top