Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
Home News biggest priced winner in horse racing history sawbuck triumphs at 300 1

Biggest Priced Winner In Horse Racing History | Sawbuck Triumphs At 300/1

Updated

1 hour ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
sawbuck

Absolutely incredible scenes at Punchestown earlier this afternoon as 300/1 shot – Sawbuck – wins the 1.20pm Maiden Hurdle over 2m115y. This incredible feat is officially the biggest priced winner in Irish Horse Racing History.

Best Horse Racing Betting Offers

Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites. Here at SportsLens we have a plethora of horse racing tips each and every day, so be sure not to miss them by clicking this link!

SAWBUCK wins at 300/1 at Punchestown

One for the history books. The biggest outsider in the race and given no chance at all of winning, Sawbuck, has defied his 300/1 odds by winning the Bar One Racing Quick Deposit & Withdraw Maiden Hurdle at Punchestown Race Course in the 1.20pm race.

The 4-year-old wasn’t fancied at all by horse racing experts, including our very own Jamie Clark, who’s NAP of the day was the runner-up in the race, Ballybawn Belter. In the end, Sawbuck ran clear and won by four lengths, showing that he is a really talented horse and has made a complete mockery of the bookies odds in the process.

Sawbuck, trained by Conor O’Dwyer and jockeyed this afternoon by son, Charlie O’Dwyer, touched 400/1 on the course during the race, and was as big as 1000/1 on Betfair before the race kicked off.

Here is what Racing Post had to say about Sawbuck and his chances in the 1.20 at Punchestown…

IMG 4714
Racing Post Comments

Social Media reaction to Sawbuck’s 300/1 triumph

image2
Twitter reaction

image0 1
Twitter reaction

IMG 4712 1
Twitter reaction

When will Sawbuck next run?

It is not yet known when the magnificent Sawbuck will next run, but one thing is for certain, horse racing fans and punters all around the world will be keeping an eye out the 4-year-old gelding.

Some horse racing fans have even mentioned a potential run in the 2023 Cheltenham Festival in the Champion Hurdle!

Would you put it past Sawbuck to win that too? He won earlier this afternoon with relative ease and won going away as well. A magnificent achievement from Sawbuck.

How this compares to other big priced horse racing wins

Sawbuck’s incredible win at Punchestown earlier this afternoon is the joint biggest priced winner in British and Irish Horse Racing history.

Previously, the biggest priced winner in British horse racing history was when 250/1 shot Equinitical triumphed at Kelso way back in 1990!

In Irish horse racing, the biggest priced previous winner was He Knows No Fear who won around the same racecourse, Leopardstown, back in 2020, but Sawbuck now shares that honour.

Best Horse Racing Betting Offers

Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens