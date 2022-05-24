Biggest Priced Winner In Horse Racing History | Sawbuck Triumphs At 300/1

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Absolutely incredible scenes at Punchestown earlier this afternoon as 300/1 shot – Sawbuck – wins the 1.20pm Maiden Hurdle over 2m115y. This incredible feat is officially the biggest priced winner in Irish Horse Racing History.

One for the history books. The biggest outsider in the race and given no chance at all of winning, Sawbuck, has defied his 300/1 odds by winning the Bar One Racing Quick Deposit & Withdraw Maiden Hurdle at Punchestown Race Course in the 1.20pm race.

The 4-year-old wasn’t fancied at all by horse racing experts, including our very own Jamie Clark, who’s NAP of the day was the runner-up in the race, Ballybawn Belter. In the end, Sawbuck ran clear and won by four lengths, showing that he is a really talented horse and has made a complete mockery of the bookies odds in the process.

Sawbuck, trained by Conor O’Dwyer and jockeyed this afternoon by son, Charlie O’Dwyer, touched 400/1 on the course during the race, and was as big as 1000/1 on Betfair before the race kicked off.

Here is what Racing Post had to say about Sawbuck and his chances in the 1.20 at Punchestown…

Social Media reaction to Sawbuck’s 300/1 triumph

When will Sawbuck next run?

It is not yet known when the magnificent Sawbuck will next run, but one thing is for certain, horse racing fans and punters all around the world will be keeping an eye out the 4-year-old gelding.

Some horse racing fans have even mentioned a potential run in the 2023 Cheltenham Festival in the Champion Hurdle!

Would you put it past Sawbuck to win that too? He won earlier this afternoon with relative ease and won going away as well. A magnificent achievement from Sawbuck.

How this compares to other big priced horse racing wins

Sawbuck’s incredible win at Punchestown earlier this afternoon is the joint biggest priced winner in British and Irish Horse Racing history.

Previously, the biggest priced winner in British horse racing history was when 250/1 shot Equinitical triumphed at Kelso way back in 1990!

In Irish horse racing, the biggest priced previous winner was He Knows No Fear who won around the same racecourse, Leopardstown, back in 2020, but Sawbuck now shares that honour.