After registering a winning record across the Wildcard round, Forecaster Frank returns to give us his Barstool NFL picks for the four-game slate across the Divisional Round games this weekend.

Barstool NFL Picks For Divisional Round Games

Barstool Sports blogger ‘Frank the Tank’ returns with the latest instalment of his Forecaster Frank series.

He began the playoffs with a spate of winning selections for the NFL Wildcard round, going 4-2 across the weekend. In doing so, Frank managed to take his season ratio above .500, with the overall record now standing at 137-135-6.

This followed a solid NFL Week 18 where he posted a 13-3 record across his predictions.

Below we take you through each of his four Barstool NFL picks, and Frank appears to be treading with caution as the Super Bowl favorites become a little clearer.

Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens

Frank’s Barstool NFL Pick and Prediction

Bal -9.5

Ravens 31 Texans 10

The Texans, who have managed to snap a two-season streak of being the first team to fall out of contention for the playoffs, enter the Divisional round with the second-biggest spread of the weekend.

Although they have surpassed all expectations, thanks in no small part to Rookie of the Year odds favorite C.J Stroud, Frank is expecting a beatdown from the Ravens on home soil this weekend.

As he points out, Houston’s Divisional round record is the worst of the eight teams left.

“This game has blowout written all over it. The teams met in the first week of the season, with the Ravens winning 25-9.

The Texans played a great game last week, beating the Browns to advance to the Divisional Round. However, Houston has never advanced past the Divisional Round. This trend will continue as the Ravens are too strong and will win the game easily.”

Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers

Frank’s Barstool NFL Pick and Prediction

SF -9.5

49ers 38 Packers 16

From the second-biggest spread to the largest of the NFL Divisional round, as Green Bay head to San Francisco to face Super Bowl odds favorites the 49ers.

The Packers have allowed the most yards of any team this season, as well as conceding the third-most points. Frank expects the 49ers to back up their credentials as the team to beat in the postseason.

“Jordan Love improved throughout the season as the Packers climbed into the playoffs and upset the Cowboys in the Wild Card round.

“The 49ers finished with the best record in the NFC and are poised for a return to the NFC Championship Game. Christian McCaffery is a top candidate for Offensive Player of the Year after scoring 21 touchdowns. Expect the 49ers to roll, as the Packers don’t match up well on either side of the ball.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions

Frank’s Barstool NFL Pick and Prediction

TB +6.5

Lions 24 Buccaneers 20

The Detroit Lions find themselves in uncharted waters as they wade through the tide of postseason pressure, giving an excellent account of themselves against the Cowboys in the Wildcard round.

They enter as favorites across NFL betting sites, although Frank believes a resurgent Tampa will make this a little too close comfort on the road.

“The Lions won their first playoff game in 32 years last week, as they held off the Rams to advance to the Divisional Round.

“The Buccaneers are a bigger surprise, first winning the NFC South and then rolling over the Eagles behind Baker Mayfield. This game will be close, as the Lions will have to be strong again. The Buccaneers will cover, but the Lions will win. “

Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills

Frank’s Barstool NFL Pick and Prediction

Buf -3

Bills 23 Chiefs 17

NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes finds himself in unfamiliar territory in his first ever road playoff game, and the reigning Super Bowl champs have slipped down in everyone’s estimations.

This is compounded by the fact the Bills looked primed and ready for another shot at the AFC Championship having lost at this stage for two years in a row. They will be seeking revenge on the Chiefs, who have defeated them in two of the past three years at various stages of the postseason.

“These teams met in December, with the Bills season on the brink. Buffalo won the game in Kansas City, benefiting from Kadarius Toney’s toe being offsides. The Bills have gone on a run since and now host a game in the Divisional Round.

“The Chiefs have had their ups and downs, beating the Dolphins in Arctic conditions. Expect the Bills’ run to continue, as Patrick Mahomes playing his first road game in the postseason.”