Super Bowl Odds: 3 Cross-Sport Prop Bets At BetOnline

The Super Bowl isn’t the only professional sporting event taking place in the United States on Sunday, February 11th. Well before the 6:30PM Eastern Time kickoff for the big game, there will be two NBA contests that will take place much earlier in the day, with the action from both being wrapped up before the kickoff.

Cross-Sport Super Bowl Prop Bets At BetOnline

First, the Boston Celtics will be visiting the Miami Heat in a broadcast that will be shown on ABC, and is set to begin at 2PM. An hour later, the Sacramento Kings will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder in a battle of Western Conference playoff teams.

And while the focus of sports bettors and those at the sportsbooks will be of course on the NFL, there are more than a handful of cross-sport proposition bets that incorporate Super Bowl happenings with the results of other things like NBA games or the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

3 Prop Bets Regarding NBA And Super Bowl Action

Here are some of the more interesting proposition bets on the board at BetOnline that incorporate the Super Bowl and that day’s NBA games:

Higher Total:

Total Combined Points By Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum -130

Total Points In Super Bowl 2024 +100

The over/under for the Super Bowl is currently sitting at 47.5, which would be the lowest in 8 years should it stay at its current standing. That is a number that hovers near what Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combine to average for the Celtics so far this season, which actually comes out to 49.1 currently. Given that the duo would have a slight edge in this category, betting on them is listed as minus money at -130.

Higher Total:

3-Point Field Goals Made By Derrick White -130

Total Turnovers In Super Bowl 2024 +100

Derrick White has been averaging 2.6 made three pointers per game for Boston this year, which means you are essentially betting on there to be over or under 2.5 turnovers in the Super Bowl. Given that Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy have been taking care of the ball lately, it is easy to see why White’s line is favored in this case.

Higher Total:

Domantas Sabonis Total Assists -145

Travis Kelce Receptions In The Super Bowl +115

Sabonis has been a stat machine this year for the Kings, and is currently ranked 7th in the league in assists per game at 8. Based on his yearly statistics, Kelce shouldn’t come close to topping the amount of assists by Sabonis with his catch total, but things could always look different during the Super Bowl. Look for Kelce to have some added targets in the big game, making the +115 a solid value.