2024 Super Bowl Odds: Buffalo Odds Slashed Following Impressive Wildcard Round Win

Olly Taliku
The NFL post-season is reaching its exciting climax in the coming weeks and following the Wildcard Round last weekend, we take a look at the latest Super Bowl LVIII odds.

Super Bowl LVIII Odds

  • San Francisco 49ers +175
  • Baltimore Ravens +275
  • Buffalo Bills +500
  • Kansas City Chiefs +650
  • Detroit Lions +800
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2500
  • Green Bay Packers +2500
  • Houston Texans +2800

Odds are from BetOnline and are correct at the time of writing but subject to change

Super Bowl LVIII Odds: Buffalo Move Up The Pecking Order After Impressive Wildcard Win

The Buffalo Bills put on an impressive first half display against the Steelers on Monday night to advance to the Divisional round next weekend and their odds to win it all were slashed following the victory.

After being available at a price of +800 with most bookmakers prior to the Wildcard weekend, Buffalo are now as short as +500 with most NFL bookmakers to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy at the start of next month.

Standing in the Bills’ way this weekend are Kansas City, who are just behind their opponents in the latest odds at a price of +650 to win Super Bowl LVIII.

The San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens remain clear favorites to win this year’s Super Bowl, having received a bye to the Divisional Round after topping the NFC and AFC respectively through the regular season.

Detroit have never made it this far in the post-season during the Super Bowl era and the franchise spearheaded by Jared Goff are just +800 to win it all this year.

Tampa Bay and Green Bay are both +2500 outsiders to win the biggest prize in football this year, while Houston are the +2800 market outsiders to pull off an incredible Super Bowl win under rookie CJ Stroud.

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅  Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)
🏟️  Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
📺  TV: CBS
🎲  Odds: San Francisco 49ers +175 | Baltimore Ravens +275 | Buffalo Bills +500

Past Super Bowl Winners

  • Super Bowl LVII (2023) – Kansas City Chiefs
  • Super Bowl LVI (2022) – Los Angeles Rams
  • Super Bowl LV (2021) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Super Bowl LIV (2020) – Kansas City Chiefs
  • Super Bowl LIII (2019) – New England Patriots
  • Super Bowl LII (2018) – Philadelphia Eagles
  • Super Bowl LI (2017) – New England Patriots
  • Super Bowl 50 (2016) – Denver Broncos
  • Super Bowl XLIX (2015) – New England Patriots
  • Super Bowl XLVIII (2014) – Seattle Seahawks
