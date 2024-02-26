Betting

NFL Odds: Drake Maye No Longer A Lock For #2 Overall Pick In Upcoming Draft

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
dims.apnews
dims.apnews

Caleb Williams has long been considered the top prospect for the 2024 NFL Draft. The quarterback out of USC won the Heisman Trophy during his sophomore season, and threw for another 30 touchdowns and 5 interceptions during 2023. He is considered by some to be a generational talent, and there will be plenty of teams that call the Chicago Bears in an attempt to make a trade for the top spot in the upcoming selection process.

NFL: Daniels, Not Maye, Could Be #2 Overall Pick

Being Williams on the board was always Drake Maye. The quarterback out of North Carolina was considered to be on a tier with Williams above all of the rest of this year’s prospects, and would likely be considered for the #1 spot if it were essentially any other year. Like Williams, Maye had a better year in 2022 than in 2023, but still had a QB rating of 149.0 and threw 24 touchdowns.

Bet on Drake Maye #2 Overall Pick (-125) at BetOnline

His regression in numbers has his status as the consensus #2 overall pick in serious question. A few months ago, Maye was alone at the top of the odds board, as it appeared that he and Williams would surely be the first two players taken from their class.

But thanks to the rise of Jayden Daniels, Maye is no longer the clear and obvious choice, at least according to the NFL oddsmakers.

Daniels At +125, Maye Not Far Ahead At -125

LSU’s quarterback threw for 3,800+ yards and 40 touchdowns this past season, and rushed for another 1,100+ yards and scored 10 times with his legs on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. His talent and accomplishments have seen him rise up draft boards, as he was barely considered to be a first round talent as recent as 9 months ago.

And according to the oddsmakers at BetOnline, he is giving Maye a run for his money when it comes to which player will be selected second. Maye has the shortest odds and is considered the favorite at -125, but Daniels’ designation isn’t far behind, as he is sitting at +125 as of late February.

Bet on Jayden Daniels #2 Overall Pick (+125) at BetOnline

The four players with the shortest odds of being the #2 overall pick are all quarterbacks, which include JJ McCarthy in addition to all of the aforementioned prospects. The non-QB with the shortest designation is wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. out of Ohio State.

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is set to take place on April 25th.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
dims.apnews
Betting

LATEST NFL Odds: Drake Maye No Longer A Lock For #2 Overall Pick In Upcoming Draft

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 26 2024
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn17
Betting
NFL Odds: Falcons, Broncos Favored To Land Quarterback Kirk Cousins
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 22 2024

There are going to be plenty of teams around the NFL that are hungry for a starting quarterback this off-season, but there isn’t a huge crop to pick from. As…

rsz davante adams
Betting
NFL Odds: Jets Heavily Favored To Land Davante Adams If He Leaves Las Vegas
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 21 2024

The Las Vegas Raiders will be working under a new regime for the 2024 NFL season. Antonio Pierce has been elevated from interim to full-time head coach, a hiring that…

rsz usatsi 22523225
Betting
NBA Odds: Will Anyone Catch The Boston Celtics In The Eastern Conference?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 20 2024
rsz 164edb23 7812 448c 88b8 2bcb8e02da7c
Betting
NBA Odds: Clippers & Nuggets Are Favorites To Win The Western Conference
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 19 2024
feb 12 2024 salt lake city utah usa golden state ezgif.com resize
Betting
NBA Odds: Will The Golden State Warriors Make The Playoffs This Season?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 16 2024
2024 nfl free agency 5 best fits titans rb ezgif.com resize
Betting
NFL Odds: Could Derrick Henry Team Up With Lamar Jackson In Baltimore?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 15 2024
Arrow to top