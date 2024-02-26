Caleb Williams has long been considered the top prospect for the 2024 NFL Draft. The quarterback out of USC won the Heisman Trophy during his sophomore season, and threw for another 30 touchdowns and 5 interceptions during 2023. He is considered by some to be a generational talent, and there will be plenty of teams that call the Chicago Bears in an attempt to make a trade for the top spot in the upcoming selection process.

NFL: Daniels, Not Maye, Could Be #2 Overall Pick

INSANE: UNC QB Drake Maye threw a 83 YARD PASS that nailed the CROSSBAR, like he wanted. 😳😳😳 This kid has got a special arm‼️‼️

pic.twitter.com/6WCOUkbswj — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 25, 2024

Being Williams on the board was always Drake Maye. The quarterback out of North Carolina was considered to be on a tier with Williams above all of the rest of this year’s prospects, and would likely be considered for the #1 spot if it were essentially any other year. Like Williams, Maye had a better year in 2022 than in 2023, but still had a QB rating of 149.0 and threw 24 touchdowns.

His regression in numbers has his status as the consensus #2 overall pick in serious question. A few months ago, Maye was alone at the top of the odds board, as it appeared that he and Williams would surely be the first two players taken from their class.

But thanks to the rise of Jayden Daniels, Maye is no longer the clear and obvious choice, at least according to the NFL oddsmakers.

Daniels At +125, Maye Not Far Ahead At -125

#LSU QB Jayden Daniels, one of the NFL Draft’s top QBs, plans to throw at his Pro Day rather than the NFL Combine, sources say. He’ll be in Indy for interviews and meetings, but not work out. pic.twitter.com/nci8RXI9Kr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2024

LSU’s quarterback threw for 3,800+ yards and 40 touchdowns this past season, and rushed for another 1,100+ yards and scored 10 times with his legs on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. His talent and accomplishments have seen him rise up draft boards, as he was barely considered to be a first round talent as recent as 9 months ago.

And according to the oddsmakers at BetOnline, he is giving Maye a run for his money when it comes to which player will be selected second. Maye has the shortest odds and is considered the favorite at -125, but Daniels’ designation isn’t far behind, as he is sitting at +125 as of late February.



The four players with the shortest odds of being the #2 overall pick are all quarterbacks, which include JJ McCarthy in addition to all of the aforementioned prospects. The non-QB with the shortest designation is wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. out of Ohio State.

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is set to take place on April 25th.