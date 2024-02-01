Sportsbooks in the US have announced they will not be taking Taylor Swift prop bets at Super Bowl LVIII. However, offshore sportsbooks such as BetOnline still have odds on all kinds of Swift-related eventualities.

US Sportsbooks Announce They Will Not Take Super Bowl Taylor Swift Bets

Just about everyone – whether it be ‘Swifties’, Chiefs fans or casual viewers – have been speculating whether Taylor Swift will be in attendance on February 11th.

The 12-time Grammy award winner has been a regular feature in a plush Kansas City Chiefs box suite at Arrowhead Stadium in recent months, but her ‘Eras Tour’ heads to Japan just days before her boyfriend – Travis Kelce – takes to the field at Super Bowl LVIII.

Spotting Taylor Swift in the stands has almost become as big a deal as watching the game below unfold, and fans are still none the wiser whether she will be there to cheer on Kelce and the Chiefs.

Speculation has led to many wanting to wager their hard-earned cash on whether she will attend, but regulated US sportsbooks are choosing to steer clear of Taylor Swift prop bets.

John Ewing, who us the public relations manager for BetMGM, said: “We don’t want any subjectivity in a prop bet.

“We want it to be either it won or it didn’t win or went over or went under, and that’s the concern for regulators as well. That’s why typically we stick to if it’s in the box score, it can be posted.”

Caesars Sportsbook trading director Adam Pullen concurred, stating that it is up to state regulators what they allow people to wager on.

He also went on to say: “We’ve come a long way, but some stuff like we’re talking about here (about Swift) or betting on elections, there still might be a few years before we get to that point.”

Offshore Sportsbooks Still Able to Take Taylor Swift Prop Bets

Using offshore sportsbooks, players in the USA will still be able wager on whether Taylor Swift will be in attendance.

BetOnline, who are one of the leading offshore sportsbooks, are still taking bets despite the announcement from sites such as BetMGM and Ceasars.

If they don’t show Taylor Swift during the National Anthem… Bet our exotic #SuperBowl props 👉 https://t.co/q3LXKlfWKQ pic.twitter.com/U8WphxT3kY — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) January 31, 2024

This is also not limited to Taylor Swift prop bets, with the sportsbook also able to offer odds on popular markets such as the Super Bowl coin toss, and the Gatorade color for the post-match dousing.

To give you an idea of the kinds of Taylor Swift-related markets you can bet on at BetOnline, see the list below:

Taylor Swift to be Seen During National Anthem?

No -150

Yes +110

Taylor Swift or Jason Kelce Seen First?

Taylor Swift -135

Jason Kelce +120

Both (together/split screen) +350