Oakland A's Have Lowest MLB Projected Win Total Since At Least 1990

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Oakland A’s are a team in turmoil. They have been known to be one of the cheapest teams in the MLB, both in payroll and team investments, and there is still serious traction on the potential relocation of the franchise to Las Vegas. The A’s could be playing in one of their final seasons in Oakland, a place that they’ve made home since 1968, but the outlook for the 2024 season isn’t promising.

MLB: Oakland A’s Have Lowest Projected Win Total Since At Least 1990

In fact, no team has been projected to be worse since at least 1990.

It is evident through their finances that the A’s aren’t exactly shooting for a World Series appearance this year. They are by far the cheapest team in the majors, with a payroll of just over $45 million. The Pittsburgh Pirates, also known for being wildly cheap in recent years, are $23 million more expensive than Oakland, and the Yankees will be paying Aaron Judge just $5 million less than the A’s will dish out to their entire roster.

The expectations are so low, that the oddsmakers in Vegas have given Oakland the lowest projected win total in at least 34 years. They are listed at 56.5, the only team in the 50s, though the Colorado Rockies are hovering around 50 exactly. It is three projected wins lower than their total of 59.5 last season, which they went under on by finishing with a 50-112 record.

The previous lowest projected total came back in 1993, when the expansion franchise Florida Marlins were projected to win 58 games in their inaugural season.

AL West Could Be One Of The Better Divisions In Baseball

Playing in the AL West won’t help. The Houston Astros are one of the World Series favorites, as they have been for every year in recent memory, and the Texas Rangers are the reigning MLB Champions after winning it all last October. The Seattle Mariners have won 88+ games in each of the past three seasons, and the Los Angeles Angels are projected to have 16 more wins than Oakland.

The A’s will begin the 2024 MLB season on March 28th, and will enjoy a seven game home stand to open the schedule. They will take on the Cleveland Guardians in the first four games, followed by three against the Boston Red Sox.

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content.
