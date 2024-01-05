As Week 18 signals the climax of the regular season, all those futures bets fans wagered on prior to the start of the year are either dead in the water, or tantalisingly close to coming to fruition. Join us as we take a closer look at the latest NFL Rookie of the Year odds to see who is in pole position for the offensive and defensive awards.

The arrival of the playoffs in just over a week’s time means ballots are already in the process of being cast for end-of-season awards.

As the Baltimore Ravens stormed to the AFC North title, starring QB Lamar Jackson is a near-dead cert to bring home the MVP award, while Christian McCaffrey and Myles Garrett are sitting pretty atop the Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year markets across NFL sportsbooks.

With the season drawing to a close and the NFL Honors presentation just over a month away, we take a look at the leading rookies who have taken the league by storm this year, and who is best positioned for the Associated Press awards.

2023-24 NFL Rookie of the Year Odds

Starting with the award for the best offensive rookie, US sportsbooks have had Houston’s CJ Stroud as their firm frontrunner for some time.

Not only have the Texans been one of the surprise packages in the NFL this season, but second overall pick CJ Stroud has more than backed up his credentials as one of the finest graduates of 2023.

Although there is a very real possibility that the Texans may fail to make it to the postseason given their complex playoff permutations, Stroud has been a catalyst for change. It is easy to forget this is a team who were eliminated from playoff contention first for the third year in a row last year, finishing with a 3-13-1 record.

CJ Stroud’s stats this season: • 63.2 completion %

• 3,844 passing yards

• 21 pass TDs – 5 INTs

• 99.0 passer rating

• 147 rush yards, 3 TDs#Texans pic.twitter.com/80ri01wciH — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) January 5, 2024



Fast-forward to the tail-end of a CJ Stroud-inspired season, which has seen him put up the most passing yards in a single game by a rookie quarterback (470), as well as register the most games with at least 350 passing yards by a rookie (three). It appears the Texan’s new-found force for change is nailed-on for the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The only other name thrown into contention is Puka Nacau, who since making the step up from BYU as the 177th draft pick, has surpassed all pre-conceived notions as a fifth round selection.

Nacua needs just 29 yards and four receptions to break the rookie records for most receiving yards – a record that has stood since 1960 – and receiving yards in a single season.

With the LA Rams having already wrapped up a playoff berth, head coach Sean McVay is looking to keep the likes of Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp in bubble wrap until the postseason. However, much to the delight of Nacau fans backing him for the Offensive Rookie of the Year, it appears McVay will hand him the opportunity to bolster his resume one final time on Sunday.

Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds 2023-24

CJ Stoud -650

Puka Nacau +375

Elsewhere, the Defensive Rookie of the Year looks to be a slightly more crowded room, with very little to split between the two frontrunners.

Jalen Carter is every so slightly favored in the current markets, and the ninth overall draft pick will hope to boost his credentials with the Eagles still able to win the NFC East and clinch the number two seed.

The former Bulldogs defensive tackle and two-time CFP national champion has been a revelation for Philadelphia this season. Although he boasts a solid list of defensive stats; 16 solo tackles, seven quarterback hits, four sacks and two forced fumbles – what they don’t tell you is he managed to put those numbers up having failed to start a single game.

What looked to be a clear pathway to the Defensive Rookie of the Year award has been muddied somewhat by a string of blowout defeats in recent weeks, but he remains at the top of the pile heading into Week 18.

Elsewhere, there is a strong possibility that the Texans could walk away with both rookie awards. Third overall pick Will Anderson has made a late push for rival Carter at the summit, and after missing out in Week 15 and 16, he returned with arguably his best performance against Tennessee in Week 17.

Give Will Anderson Jr. the DROTY now, this man’s playing through injury too pic.twitter.com/wFNR0gVxr3 — BigE (Dillon Brooks Believer) (@BigE_Houston) December 31, 2023



Two sacks and six quarterback pressures against the Titans ensured Houston remain in contention for a AFC Wild Card spot, but also boosted his own credentials in the process.

He has surpassed Carter for season sacks, and set a new franchise record at Houston after making it seven for 2023-24. For context, three-time Defensive Player of the Year JJ Watt only had five in his rookie season.

Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds 2023-24

Jalen Carter -130

Will Anderson +115

Kobie Turner +700