The playoffs enter the second stage as we edge ever closer to February’s Super Bowl. With a four-game slate set to decide who progresses to the Conference Championship at the end of the month, we take a look at who out of the remaining teams holds the best NFL Divisional round record.

2023-24 NFL Divisional Round Schedule

Before we dive into the nitty-gritty of all-time records, here’s a reminder of the Divisional Round schedule taking place this weekend.

Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens – Saturday 20th January (16:30 EST)

Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers – Saturday 20th January (20:15 EST)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions – Sunday 21st January (16:00 EST)

Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills – Sunday 21st January (18:30 EST)

Which Teams Have the Best NFL Divisional Round Record?

It is worth noting that neither of the top two NFL Divisional round record holders – the Patriots and the Raiders – will feature this season.

It doesn’t take long before you find the next-best however, with this year’s NFL betting sites‘ Super Bowl favorites San Francisco holding the best NFL Divisional round record.

According to Statmuse, the 49ers have won 18 of their 26 games at this stage of the playoffs, with only Dallas Cowboys playing in more. It is also worth noting that they hold the all-time record for most points scored in the Divisional round with 673; this works out at just over 25 points per-game.

Out of the teams competing this year, the Texans Divisional round record ranks as the worst having made it to this stage of the postseason on four occasions and losing in each.

San Francisco 49ers: Played – 26 | Record 18-8 Detroit Lions: Played – 5 | Record 3-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Played – 7 | Record 4-3 Green Bay Packers: Played – 22 | Record 11-11 Kansas City Chiefs: Played – 15 | Record 7-8 Buffalo Bills: Played – 14 | Record 7-7 Baltimore Ravens: Played – 11 | Record 4-7 Houston Texans: Played – 4 | Record 0-4

Who Has the Best NFL Divisional Round Home Team Record?

Strictly talking, only a handful of teams boast a perfect Divisional round home record, with the Eagles the best of the bunch having defeated all six of their challengers at Lincoln Field in the past.

Of this year’s cohort only the Detroit Lions – who have the most expensive playoff ticket of the round – can say the same having won two out of two. This does not bode well for Tampa, who travel to Ford Field on Sunday as underdogs.

As for the worst home record, it may come as a surprise to see Super Bowl champs the Chiefs boast a 5-5 record. Granted, all of their five defeats came in the first 37 years of the post-merger era, and all their victories have arrived in the last seven years.

Detroit Lions: Played – 2 | Record 2-0 Green Bay Packers: Played – 10 | Record 8-2 San Francisco 49ers: Played – 19 | Record 15-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Played – 5 | Record 4-1 Buffalo Bills: Played – 7 | Record 5-2 Kansas City Chiefs: Played 10 | Record 5-5 Houston Texans: Played – 0

Who Has the Best NFL Divisional Round Record on the Road?

The Texans, Packers, Chiefs and Bucs are all on the road for the Divisional round weekend, so let’s take a look at how they’ve fared on foreign soil in the past.

Divisional round games overwhelmingly favor those playing at home, which is evidenced by the fact only two teams have winning records on the road – the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts.

Out of the teams on the road this coming weekend, the Chiefs hold the best win percentage, although they are still only 2-3.

Kansas City Chiefs: Played 5 | Record 2-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Played – 3 | Record 1-2 Green Bay Packers: Played – 12 | Record 3-9 Houston Texans: Played 4 | Record 0-4