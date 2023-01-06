NFL

Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson Ruled Out For Season Finale

Author image
Owen Jones
2 min read
Jackson
Jackson
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for their week 18 match-up againt the Cincinnati Bengals. 

Jackson will miss his fifth straight game after suffering a sprained PCL in week 13 against the Denver Broncos. His availability for the playoffs remains up in in the air as he has not practiced since suffering the injury. The Ravens have been doing all they can without their star quarterback. Backup QB Tyler Huntley has been underwhelming after playing pretty well last season in relief for Jackson.

Jackson is such a difference maker at the quarterback position due to his almost unstoppable rushing ability. Jackson hold the all-time single season record for rushing yards in a season by a quarterback. Huntley can also run a little bit as well, but not as effective as the Ravens do not have more designed runs made for him.

This season Huntley has a 2-2 record as a starter completing 67% of his passes. Even though the Ravens have not been passing the ball much, Huntley is still completing passes at a pretty good percentage. The whole Baltimore Ravens game-plan, even with Jackson under center has been to run effectively. Ever since Jackson was drafted, the Ravens have not had that number one receiver who the opposing defenses game-plan for. Baltimore even traded Marquis Brown to the Arizona Cardinals for a first round pick, which is pretty good value nonetheless.

Huntley will presumably start once again against the Bengals in what is a must win for both teams. Baltimore still sit second in the AFC North behind the Bengals. Even though the Ravens cannot mathematically win the AFC North, it is still an important game for seeding purposes.

Even in a divisional game, the Cincinnati Bengals are 9.5 point favorites according to NFL betting sites. This line suggests that the sports-books did not expect Jackson to play.

Author image
Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
Owen Jones

