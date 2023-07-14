American Football

Austin Ekeler is ‘pissed off’ that backup WRs in the NFL are making more money than he is as a starting RB

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Austin Ekeler pic
Austin Ekeler pic

This offseason, Chargers’ RB Austin Ekeler was given permission to seek a trade. The 28-year-old ultimately decided that staying in LA was his best option. It’s also a contract year for Ekeler this season. He’s in the final season of a four-year, $24.5 million deal. His agents and the Chargers’ front office have tried to negotiate a deal. 

Ekeler’s biggest issue this offseason is that backup WRs are earning more money than he is as a starting RB. That’s how the market is for RBs in today’s NFL. The salary disparity between WRs and RBs is insane.

Austin Ekeler is not the only RB who hasn’t signed long-term due to contract issues


The salary disparity between the Top WRs and RBs in the NFL is a significant gap. Miami’s Tyreek Hill is the highest-paid WR annually in the NFL, making $30 million. San Fransisco’s Christain McCaffrey only makes $16 million annually on his contract.

Hill makes nearly double what McCaffrey makes in one season. That’s because RBs have become somewhat expendable in the NFL. The top RBs don’t like to hear that, but there’s truth to that statement. It’s much easier to replace RBs on offense than it is to replace a WR.

Austin Ekeler recently called into the Rich Eisen Show and had a discussion about the current state of the RB market. He said there are third-string WRs in the NFL that are making more money than him. That pisses off Ekeler and other Top RBs across the NFL.

Two RBs in a similar situation right now are New York’s Saquon Barkley and Las Vegas’ Josh Jacobs. Both players were franchise tagged by their respective teams this offseason. However, neither has signed that $10 million franchise tag just yet. They are both willing to wait it out and see what happens.

The deadline for Jacobs to sign is Monday at 1:00 pm EST and Barkley must sign by Monday at 4:00 pm EST. It’s a shame how large the salary disparity is between the league’s top RBs and WRs. You can’t blame players like Ekeler, Barkley, and Jacobs for being upset. They feel like they add value to the roster regardless of position. Sadly, they play one of the most undervalued positions in the NFL.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Austin Ekeler pic
American Football

LATEST Austin Ekeler is ‘pissed off’ that backup WRs in the NFL are making more money than he is as a starting RB

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h
Bryce Young pic
American Football
Panthers’ RB Miles Sanders said rookie QB Bryce Young is ‘cocky in a humble way’
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h

The Carolina Panthers owned the #1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and took Alabama’s QB, Bryce Young. He’s a Heisman winner who has a lot of raw talent heading…

Philip Rivers pic
American Football
Long-time Chargers QB Philip Rivers and his wife Tiffany announced they are expecting their 10th child
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h

After the 2020 season, Philip Rivers retired from the NFL. He played 17 seasons, 16 with the Chargers and one with the Colts. At the moment, he’s the head football…

Tom Coughlin pic
American Football
Giants’ two-time Super Bowl champion head coach Tom Coughlin is a semi-finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 13 2023
Amari Cooper and Deshaun Watson pic
American Football
Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson is continuing to build chemistry with Amari Cooper to be ready for the 2023 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 12 2023
Desmond Ridder pic
American Football
Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett has seen ‘confidence’ in QB Desmond Ridder as he approaches his first season as a full-time starter
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 12 2023
Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins pic
American Football
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson shockingly left Kirk Cousins off of his list of Top 5 QBs in the NFL
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 12 2023
Arrow to top