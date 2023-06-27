Recent reports suggest that Las Vegas Raiders star running back Josh Jacobs could hold out week one if a contract extension is not reached.

Report: Josh Jacobs could holdout Week 1 of the 2023 Season, per @tompelissero Pelissero: “One [situation] that nobody’s talking about is Josh Jacobs, at this point, if there’s not a long-term deal I don’t anticipate Jacobs being there at the start of training camp and I don’t… pic.twitter.com/e4Pc7zoPJK — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 27, 2023

Jacobs was franchised tagged by the Raiders earlier this offseason, but has yet to sign his franchise tender and does not plan on it any time soon.

Josh Jacobs quickly made a name for himself as one of the league’s promising young running backs. With his powerful running style, exceptional vision, and ability to break tackles, he has been a key component of the Raiders’ ground game, providing them with a reliable and consistent rushing threat. His contributions have not only helped move the chains but also allowed the Raiders to control the tempo of the game and wear down opposing defenses.

Jacobs was a workhorse last season. Jacobs led the NFL in touches with 393 touches and rushing yards with 1,653. He easily had his best season as a professional. If Jacobs were to hold out for some time, second year running back Zamir White is slated to become the starter. The Raiders could also sign free agent running backs Ezekiel Elliot or Leonard Fournette to fill in the void.

The Las Vegas Raiders are +1100 to win the AFC West according to Nevada sportsbooks.

The Raiders already have quarterback question marks because of newly signed Jimmy Garoppolo’s health. He may not even be the for sure starter week one. Now there are running back questions with this Jacobs news. Hopefully both sides can come to an agreement and Jacobs will finally get the money he deserves.