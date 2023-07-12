Giants And Saquon Barkley At A Stalemate As Extension Deadline Looms

The New York Giants and their star running back Saquon Barkley as both sides remain at a stalemate as the deadline for a contract extension comes closer.

As we near the deadline for the Giants and Saquon Barkley to strike a long-term deal, I’m told the two sides remain at a stalemate. The deadline to strike a long-term deal is Monday 4pm. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) July 12, 2023

The deadline is set for Monday the 17th at 4 pm and the two sides may not come to a deal by then. The lack of any traction in extension talks comes from the lack of respect for the running back position and the running back market as a whole. Backs like Barkley and Josh Jacobs got franchised tagged and have yet to sign their tender. Both want long term contracts and are reportedly planning to hold out regular season games.

Will Barkley Hold Out?

There are rumors out there that Barkley will plan to hold out regular season games if he is playing under the franchise tag. This recent development is not good news if you are a Giants fan. Barkley has been one of the best running backs in the NFL since being selected 2nd overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. Deemed as one of the most talent running backs, Barkley is an exceptional back who can manage a three down role. His adept pass catching is what also made him of the better all purpose backs in the entire NFL.

#Giants Saquon Barkley is reportedly considering sitting out regular season games if he has to play under the franchise tag. #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/8vyalGGQDT — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) July 12, 2023

Injuries have plagued Barkley, however, as he has only played 60 games since being drafted. Maybe this is the driving force of the Giants being hesitant on giving Barkley a long term deal. Barkley has averaged 4.5 yards per carry in his career despite the Giants offensive line having its issues. If the Giants want to go back to the playoffs, they need Barkley to be fully healthy.

Barkley is now 26 and the decline of a running backs’ production catches up with age. A talent like Saquon Barkley should be able to get his money and there is a chance Giants fans and the organization can breath a sigh of relief if/when that eventually happens.