Giants And Saquon Barkley At A Stalemate As Extension Deadline Looms

Owen Jones
The New York Giants and their star running back Saquon Barkley as both sides remain at a stalemate as the deadline for a contract extension comes closer.

 

The deadline is set for Monday the 17th  at 4 pm and the two sides may not come to a deal by then. The lack of any traction in extension talks comes from the lack of respect for the running back position and the running back market as a whole. Backs like Barkley and Josh Jacobs got franchised tagged and have yet to sign their tender. Both want long term contracts and are reportedly planning to hold out regular season games.

Will Barkley Hold Out?

There are rumors out there that Barkley will plan to hold out regular season games if he is playing under the franchise tag. This recent development is not good news if you are a Giants fan. Barkley has been one of the best running backs in the NFL since being selected 2nd overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. Deemed as one of the most talent running backs, Barkley is an exceptional back who can manage a three down role. His adept pass catching is what also made him of the better all purpose backs in the entire NFL.

 

Injuries have plagued Barkley, however, as he has only played 60 games since being drafted. Maybe this is the driving force of the Giants being hesitant on giving Barkley a long term deal. Barkley has averaged 4.5 yards per carry in his career despite the Giants offensive line having its issues. If the Giants want to go back to the playoffs, they need Barkley to be fully healthy.

The New York Giants are +675 to win the NFC East according to New York sportsbooks.

Barkley is now 26 and the decline of a running backs’ production catches up with age. A talent like Saquon Barkley should be able to get his money and there is a chance Giants fans and the organization can breath a sigh of relief if/when that eventually happens.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
