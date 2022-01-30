Bournemouth transfer news: Cherries in talks with Norwich City over Todd Cantwell move

Bournemouth are interested in signing Todd Cantwell who is currently on the books of Norwich City, according to reports.

According to reports from the Telegraph, the Cherries are in talks with Norwich over a loan move for the midfielder.

However, they are not the only interested candidates in the 23-year-old as Olympiacos are also said to be keen on him.

Cantwell’s current contract at Carrow Road is set to expire in the summer but the Yellows have the option to extend it by another year.

The English footballer was a key member for the Canaries last season when they earned promotion to the Premier League.

He made 33 appearances in the Championship last campaign, scoring six goals and creating seven assists in the process.

However, he fell out of favour under former boss Daniel Farke earlier this season and hasn’t seen an improvement in his fortunes after the arrival of Dean Smith.

Now he is set to leave Norwich in this transfer window for a new challenge.

Bournemouth made a good start to the 2021-22 season and remained at the top of the table during September and October.

However, their form deteriorated as the season progressed, with the Cherries suffering several defeats in November and December.

Scott Parker’s side have also lost two matches in January so far but they are only a point behind Blackburn Rovers in second place.

They are one of the top contenders to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League.

