Bournemouth confirmed their return to the Premier League last season by finishing second in the Championship. It was their first season under Scott Parker, who now turns his attention to keeping the Cherries up. Aston Villa are hoping to make progression this season in the Premier League, with the top half a realistic target for Steven Gerrard’s team.

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Bet Builder Tips

Combined Total Odds @ 11.45/1

Ollie Watkins to Score @ 2/1 with Virgin Bet

Watkins scored 11 goals last season, and the England international will be hoping to start the season off well to secure a place on the plane to Qatar in November.

His pace combined with his intelligence when making runs makes him a constant threat for any team. Bournemouth will have a task keeping him quiet in this game.

We’re backing the former Brentford man to bag in this game and based on a recent Aston Villa training clip, he looks ready for it.

Both Teams to Score @ 4/5 with Virgin Bet

Aston Villa have a good depth of attacking quality that can go out and win games, as they showed last season.

On the other side of the pitch, Bournemouth aren’t shy of attacking quality themselves. With Dominic Solanke, Jamal Lowe and Kieffer Moore as just some of their attacking options, they’ll be a threat themselves going forward.

We’re expecting BTTS in the game.

Match to be a Draw @ 5/2 with Virgin Bet

Despite all the quality Aston Villa have, Bournemouth’s fans will be in full voice as they play their first game back in the Premier League.

The game will be tight, and the pressure is all on Vila in this opening game of the season.

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Bournemouth 11/4 Draw 5/2 Aston Villa 21/20

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Team News

Bournemouth have made three good signings this summer. Joe Rothwell, Marcus Tavernier and Ryan Fredericks all coming through the door for Scott Parker.

Aston Villa have made some positive steps to taking themselves to the next level. Brazilian centre-back Diego Carlos is the noticeable signing who will tighten up the defence.

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Kick-Off Time, TV Channel and Live Stream