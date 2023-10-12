Premier League club AFC Bournemouth and American conglomerate J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. have agreed to extend their partnership for a further 24 months. Bournemouth’s Community Sports Trust and J.P. Morgan have been working to uplift the local community in Dorset, England for the last 12 months.

‘Bounce Back’ Has Been A Huge Success In Bournemouth

By working together, the two organizations have been trying to support the locals, conducting mental health workshops, increasing diversity, and battling homelessness. Called the “Bounce Back” project, Bournemouth and J.P. Morgan have been supporting vulnerable adults through physical as well as classroom activities at the Vitality Stadium.

Such has been the impact of the Bounce Back project, that Prince William and renowned entrepreneur Steven Bartlett visited Bournemouth’s home ground in October to highlight projects that tackled the homeless problem.

Bournemouth and J.P. Morgan Chase are not about to slack off following the success of Bounce Back, as they plan to expand their reach with another new project: “Lift Off.” This new initiative will help members of the local community become more employable by giving them support in education and conducting workshops on personal development and workplace readiness.

In addition to the aforementioned initiatives, they will continue to organize community engagement events, such as litter picking and fun gatherings for local older people.

Bournemouth and J.P. Morgan Very Happy To Extend Partnership

Eager to continue helping the community, Bournemouth and J.P. Morgan are both happy to sign a new 24-month deal. Steve Cuss, the head of Community Sports Trust, said (via AFCB):

“We’re delighted to be working with J.P. Morgan for a further 24 months and continuing the good work that we’ve done.

“The Bounce Back project was a major success and has had a huge impact within the local community and through the new Lift Off initiative, we’re sure we can help even more people.”

Bournemouth Community Senior Sponsor at J.P. Morgan, Hannah Elson also exhibited the same enthusiasm. She added:

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the Community Sports Trust for a further two years and continue the momentum we have made in supporting the needs of our local community.

“We look forward to engaging with many other local organizations and bringing the power of sport to our shared goals of education, health, participation, and inclusion.”

Although Bournemouth have not looked at their best in the Premier League this season, toiling in 19th place after eight matches. To keep helping the community as they have been, it is imperative for them to stay in the Premier League. And for that, they must start racking up the points as soon as possible.