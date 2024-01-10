Former Chelsea man Frank Leboeuf has torn into Noni Madueke for his performance in the Blues’ Carabao Cup defeat to Middlesbrough, claiming the 21-year-old did not know what to do with the ball.

Noni Madueke Cut A Frustrating Figure Against Middlesbrough

Chelsea succumbed to a shock 1-0 defeat to Championship side Middlesbrough in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday night (January 9). The Blues dominated the game, creating multiple presentable goalscoring opportunities. However, they failed to take any of them.

Madueke, who started on the right flank against Boro, was one of Chelsea’s more disappointing players. Dribbling aside, the summer signing fell flat in all other important aspects. His crossing was poor, he could not put pressure on the goalkeeper, and he was weak in one-on-one duels.

Before being hooked for Mykhailo Mudryk in the 63rd minute, Madueke misplaced all three of his crosses, had only one shot on target, lost six ground duels, and had just seven touches inside the opposition box.

Leboeuf Slams Madueke, Questions His Credentials As A Professional Soccer Player

Leboeuf, who spent five years at Stamford Bridge, was very disappointed with Madueke’s performance against Middlesbrough. The Frenchman claimed the Englishman was playing without purpose and did not know what he was doing.

The former France center-back told ESPN (via GOAL):

“They don’t know how to cross the ball, they don’t know how to play one-twos or with pace in the game, when they have some chances to go or it, they go back.

“It is like the coach told me to not lose the ball and not risk anything, maybe it’s that. Madueke at one point, he made the cross where we could see there was no Chelsea player in the 16-yard box. But he made it.”

He added:

“The last time I saw that I was 14 years old in my village where you don’t know what to do with the ball so you cross it and you don’t care about it.

“The guy is a professional player, it means he crossed by instinct, he doesn’t know what he does, he does not inform himself on what he has to do. That is absolutely appalling. It’s not just him. They are all the same. It is amazing.”

Madueke has struggled to capture his best form at Stamford Bridge this season. The former Eindhoven man has played 13 games for the Pensioners in all competitions, scoring thrice.