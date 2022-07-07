One Player Every Premier League Club Should Sign Before the End of the Window

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

With the transfer window in full swing and some elite names already confirmed to be on the move, it is shaping up to be one of the busiest summers in recent memory.

With than in mind, the team here at Sportslens have been sharing their thoughts as to who their respective clubs should sign before the end of the window, and we’ve put together a list of players, one for every club, who would fit the mould for each side in time for the beginning of September.

Arsenal – Youri Tielemans

Arsenal have indeed already been extremely busy throughout this window, with four signings confirmed already including substantial deals for promising midfielder Fabio Vieira as well as striker Gabriel Jesus.

As was evident last season, the main drawback preventing Mikel Areta’s side from reaching their goal of Champions League football is solely down to squad depth. In particular, the options in the centre of midfield remain thin, which was particularly noticeable when Thomas Partey, who is proving to be a problem-signing with constant injuries, was ruled out for the remainder of the season with two months to play.

In step Leicester’s Youri Tielemans, who has already been the subject of a bid from Arsenal, although it was substantially lower the the Fox’s estimation. The Belgian would bring balance and depth to the middle of the park, as well as valuable proven Premier League experience.

Possessing an incredible passing range, ability to dictate games and an inherent goal threat from distance makes him an ideal option to replace Granit Xhaka in the long-term.

Aston Villa – Oleksandr Zinchenko

Much like Arsenal, Villa have been busy bolstering their squad ready for next season, confirming the singings of Boubacar Kamara on a free transfer, centre-back Diego Carlos from Sevilla, as well as making Philippe Coutinho and Robin Olsen’s moves permanent.

While there is a sizeable queue for Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko, the Ukrainian is said be available on the market and would be a welcome acquisition for any side. His versatility makes him an perfect option for Steven Gerrard’s pragmatic style of play, and would provide competition both at left-back and in the centre of midfield.

Bournemouth – Bertrand Traore

Moving from who Aston Villa should sign to who they could sell, and we have identified Bertrand Traore as a perfect target for newcomers Bournemouth.

Steven Gerrard is said to be keen to offload the Burkina Faso international, and his Premier League experience could be a perfect fit for Scott Parker’s side who are seemingly lacking real pace and intensity in an otherwise very technically astute side.

With limited resources, the Cherries would be able to get him for a cut price.

Brentford – Emmanuel Dennis

Another striker would certainly be useful for Thomas Frank after the Bees struggled for goals towards the end of last season.

Yoane Wissa provided a useful option off the bench and can deputise for Ivan Toney, but there’s nobody else in the squad that comes close to mimicking what their main man does in terms of threat from set pieces and general hold-up play.

Emmanuel Dennis, who will be playing his football in the Championship with Watford unless he secures a move away, is a perfect versatile option to deputise or even play alongside Toney.

Brighton – Armando Broja

It is no secret Brighton are in desperate need of a goalscorer.

Graham Potter’s side are incredibly efficient at generating chances, but are also notoriously poor in front of goal. Only Norwich underperformed their expected goals (xG) by a greater margin than Brighton (-12.45) and only the bottom three teams had a lower shot-conversion rate than Brighton’s 8.6 per cent this season.

Armando Broja, who returns to parent club Chelsea this season after an incredible breakthrough loan at Southampton, could be the perfect signing for the Seagulls. The Albanian is just 20 with bundles of potential, and scored nine goals last season in an impressive display.

Chelsea – Matthijs De Ligt

With Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen heading to Spain, Cesar Azpilicueta expected to follow suit and Thiago Silva entering the twilight of his career, Chelsea’s centre-back options have suddenly become very thin.

Juventus’ Matthijs De Ligt, who is still only 22, would be the perfect long-term option for the Blues, although he won’t come cheap with a rumoured estimation of at least £105m.

Crystal Palace – Junior Samba

Only Leicester City conceded a higher proportion of goals from set-pieces than Crystal Palace, while they ranked 15th for percentage of goals scored from set-pieces as well.

They need to add height and physicality to their ranks, and Junior Samba, who will will not renew his contract with Montpellier, is said to be admired by Patrick Vieira. At 25, the pragmatic, tough-tackling right-back would add a tenacity to the right side of Palace’s play.

Everton – Morgan Gibbs-White

Frank Lampard is set to have a busy summer holding on to his star players, with Richarlison already exiting and a whole host of clubs interested in youngster Anthony Gordon.

In terms of incoming names, Morgan Gibbs-White could bring some much needed creativity to the Everton midfield. The Wolves youngster, who spent last year on loan at Sheffield, impressed hugely scoring 11 times from midfield in 35 Championship appearances, while he also has proven Premier League experience with his parent club.

Fulham – Ryan Sessegnon (Loan)

Signing a former player is never recommended, but Ryan Sessegnon could present the perfect acquisition for new boys Fulham.

He has played 31 times since moving to Tottenham in 2019, and just 19 of his outings for Spurs have come in the Premier League, with 13 so far this season. An injury to Sergio Reguilon opened the door for more playing time at the end of last season under Antonio Conte, but a loan move back to his old club would suit both parties.

Leeds – Junior Adamu

Manager Jesse Marsch’s links to the Red Bull Group, of which he has managed both Salzburg and Leipzig, has seen him secure the singings of two players from the latter already.

With prized possession Raphinha seemingly certain for the exit this summer, Junior Adamu could be the perfect replacement. Although only 21, the Nigerian is absolutely electric and registered seven goals and five assists in 30 Austrian Bundesliga games last season.

Leicester – Charles De Ketelaere

With Youri Tielemans strongly rumoured to be on the move, we have identified another young Belgian attacking-midfielder as a replacemt.

While they will face very stiff competition from a whole host of clubs, the versatile attacker has been integral to Club Brugge this season. Operating anywhere from centre midfield to striker, he will be a major asset to any side.

He notched in 18 goals and 10 assists across all competitions in the 21/22 season.

Liverpool – Konrad Laimer

It is difficult to pinpoint where Liverpool can really improve, but further depth in a the advanced midfield role could certainly benefit Jurgen Klopp.

Konrad Laimer of RB Leipzig is an interesting candidate – the 25-year-old is a smooth operator and incredible effective at unlocking defences. They will face a race to sign him with Bayern Munich reportedly close to agreeing terms, but Laimer is undoubtedly a real talent.

Manchester City – Marc Cucurella

How do you improve the best team in world football?

City have already gone about replacing their outgoing players, with Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland and Kalvin Phillips stepping in for Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho.

However, one position they could certainly bolster, particular if Zinchenko does leave, is at left-back. Pep Guardiola is said to be a huge fan of Brighton’s Marc Cucurella, who’s explosive style of play and eye-catching ability to find a cross is the perfect missing piece in an otherwise near-complete jigsaw.

Manchester United – Hugo Ekitike

It is hard to see where United’s goals will come from should Cristiano Ronaldo indeed exit the club this summer.

Stade de Reims’ Hugo Ekitike could be the player to fill this void at relatively good value.

The 20-year-old directly contributed to 13 of the side’s 43 goals in 24 Ligue 1 appearances. He also averaged 0.50 expected goals (xG) per 95 minutes last season season, which ranks him ninth best among all Ligue 1 players to have played 800+ minutes, putting him level with Neymar.

Although one for the future, he is an interesting player who has garnered recent interest from PSG.

Newcastle United – Gianluca Scamacca

It is no secret Newcastle United have money at their disposal, and we think we have found the ideal target to spend it on.

In step Gianluca Scamacca, who have drawn in significant interest from around Europe with Arsenal and PSG rumoured to be strongly interested in the Italian.

Newcastle could benefit from having a tall, physical option up front, and the towering 6″5 man scored 16 goals for Sassuolo last season – the 23-year-old has emerged as one of the brightest talents in Serie A.

He certainly wouldn’t come cheap, but his potential is seemingly boundless. A superb ball striker, releases his shots prematurely but rarely requiring many touches of the ball to control it and create an optimal shooting angle.

Nottingham Forest – Neco Williams

With last season’s loanee Djed Spence returning to parent club Middlesbrough, newcomers Forest will be missing a key component to their 2021/22 success this season.

They are rumoured to be preparing a move for Liverpool’s Neco Williams, who spent last season on loan at Championship winners Fulham. He would provide a youthful intensity not dissimilar to Spence, and at around £15m, presents fantastic long-term value.

Southampton – Timo Hubers

Centre-back is certainly a position the Saints are light in and will be looking to strengthen.

While they are seemingly in a habit of raiding other Premier League clubs for their young talent, we have looked further afield and identified Timo Hubers as the perfect candidate to bolster the defence.

A 6ft 2in ball-playing defender, Hubers has made 18 appearances in all competitions this term as Koln made an incredible push from relegation to eighth. At 25, he also fits the mould of their youthful transfer strategy.

Tottenham – Djed Spence

Tottenham have been one of the major players so far this window, confirming the likes of Richarlison, Yves Bissouma and Ivan Perisic already.

While it seems as if this transfer is inevitable, it will also be a crucial one for Antonio Conte. Djed Spence was incredible for Nottingham Forest as the secured promotion last season, and the 21-year-old presents bundles of potential for just £15m. Emerson Royal, although a decent option, is not a solid long-term solution to Tottenham’s right hand side.

West Ham – Jesse Lingard

This is surely a no-brainer for West Ham.

A free agent who is familiar with the club having spent a period of time on loan at the London Stadium. He also provides some much needed creativity and ball-carrying ability in the middle, with the Hammers sometimes coming unstuck when in need of something unique.

In his loan spell over 16 games, he bagged nine goals while providing five assists.

Wolves – Renato Sanches

At just 24, it seems as if Renato Sanches has been around for years.

The Portuguese midfielder is currently plying his trade in France with Lille, but is said to be open to a move this summer. Undoubtedly a unique talent who combines tehnical skill with strength, composure and aggression, Sanches has garnered the interest of some of Europe’s elite including PSG, AC Milan and Arsenal.

The Portuguese connection at Wolves could come in handy in negotiations, and with talks of Ruben Neves leaving starting to intensify, he could well be the perfect option for Bruno Lage.