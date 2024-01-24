NFL

49ers vs Lions Same Game Parlay Picks For +308 NFC Championship Bet

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
3 min read
49ers vs Lions Same Game Parlay Picks
49ers vs Lions Same Game Parlay Picks

The NFC Championship game is fast approaching this Sunday. To provide a little inspiration for your wagers, see our 49ers vs Lions same game parlay picks and predictions.

49ers vs Lions Same Game Parlay Picks

  • San Francisco 49ers -7 (-106)
  • Brock Purdy Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-205)
  • Christian McCaffrey At Least 98 Rushing Yards (+119)

49ers vs Lions Same Game Parlay Odds: +308

49ers vs Lions Same Game Parlay Pick One: 49ers -7

As impressive as the Lions have been throughout the season, they head to Santa Clara with a depleted offensive line. Being the underdog has undoubtedly worked in their favor as their franchise renaissance moves a step closer to the Super Bowl, but the Niners have long been NFL betting sites‘ firm favorite.

San Francisco were uncharacteristically sluggish against Green Bay in the Divisional round, but as good teams always do, they found a way to win even when it seemed unlikely.

We do expect this to swing their way once again given Detroit will be without a host of key offensive players, including Jonah Jackson, while Frank Ragnow is battered and bruised by still expected to play.

Coupled with the fact the 49ers have a top five defense in the NFL this season, our first pick hands them a handicap win with the Lions expected to struggle on the scoreboard.

The Lions haven’t been at this stage since 1991, and as recent history has shown, San Francisco now boast the most Conference Championship appearances of the remaining teams.

49ers vs Lions Same Game Parlay Pick Two: Purdy Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns

Brock Purdy has been forced to shoulder much of the media scrutiny following their too-close-for-comfort Divisional win over the Packers, to which his teammates have clapped back on social media. On a day where he struggled with a completion rate of less that 60% and finished with a QBR of 61, he still managed to throw for 252 yards and one touchdown.

Detroit have one of the best run defenses in the league, but through the air they rank second-last for most yards allowed. The 49ers will aim to protect Purdy as much as possible to exploit this weakness, and we are confident he will enjoy a much more fruitful game this time around.

49ers vs Lions Same Game Parlay Pick Three: McCaffrey At Least 98 Rushing Yards

As mentioned, the Lions have shown their astuteness in defense, particularly on the ground where they rank second for least yards allowed per game.

The 49ers represent an entirely different beast this weekend however, with the Lions rarely coming up against a team as stacked in both pass and rush attack. As solid as Detroit have been throughout the season, they had a hard time of it against Rachaad White last weekend who rushed for 55 yards.

If they leave themselves open to regular carry attempts from Christian McCaffrey, a player of his caliber will be able to put up sizeable yardage.

He has hit this total or higher on nine occasions this season, and his two touchdowns from 98 yards proved pivotal in eventually squeezing past Green Bay.




Jan 24 2024
